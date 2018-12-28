GRANTE, Jean "Jeannie" (Micciche)

GRANTE - Jean "Jeannie" (nee Micciche)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 19, 2018; devoted mother of Perry Natarelli; loving daughter of the late Samuel and Angie Micciche; dear sister of Phyllis Micciche-Gorski and the late Frances DeSoto, Clarine (Robert) Lock and Steven Micciche; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave., Buffalo, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com