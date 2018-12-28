The 12 oz. grilled pork T-bone is topped with bacon-herb compound butter and crispy sweet potato nest served over beans and greens (white beans, pancetta and local greens).
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Griffon House is at 810 Center St. in Lewiston.
The chicken and biscuits is 12-hour brined, buttermilk battered southern style fried bone-in chicken breast over house-made peppadew cheddar biscuits, topped with fresh ground Dispenza's sausage gravy and braised collard greens.
Lanterns line a wall at Griffon House.
These are their beer towers.
The "100 Acre Wood" slider trio is made up of the Piglet, left, Rabbit, center and the Kanga, right. The Piglet is garlic-honey pot glazed crispy pork belly, baked sliced apple, brie and bibb lettuce. The Rabbit is braised rabbit, WNY chevre, pickled carrots and cumin aioli. The Kanga is ground kangaroo, white cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, onion ring and smoked paprika aioli.
The bison ragu is slow braised maple ridge bison roast with roma tomatoes, red wine and romano cheese, hand-pulled, tossed with old world style potato gnocchi with sauteed carrots and onions, topped with black ruffle burrata and grilled garlic bread.
