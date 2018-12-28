Members of the All-WNY boys soccer team are, front row, from left: Josh Bean (East Aurora), Trey Buscaglia (Williamsville East), Joe Fronezak (St. Joe's), Kyle Hofschneider (Kenmore East), Johnathan Putney (East Aurora), Ross Showalter (Clarence), Ishaan Kashyap (Williamsville East). Back row, from left: Jake Klimczak (Lancaster), Max Kwitchoff (St. Joe's), Gehrig Lahti (Clarence), Jake Westadt (Lewiston-Porter), Derek Bartlo (Canisius), Michael Cammarata (Southwestern), Matthew Clifford (Frontier), Austin Hubert (Hamburg).
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
