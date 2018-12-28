Heather Williams, of Toronto, with Gabriel Roda, left, are having a blast at Bird Kingdom's Lorikeet Landing in Niagara Falls, Ontario, where visitors have an opportunity to feed and interact with the playful Australian Rainbow Lorikeets, on Jan. 8, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
An interior courtyard with snow lightly falling gives a dreamy feel at Hotel @ the Lafayette on Jan. 16, 2018. The French Renaissance style building was completed between 1902 and 1926 and designed by architect Louise Blanchard Bethune. A $35 million renovation by developer Rocco Termini returned the hotel and apartment building to its original beauty in 2012.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Seymour the American Mastadon, which came to the museum six years ago, is displayed in the central room at the Buffalo Museum of Science on Jan. 17, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Nick Lane, center, one of the two locals competing in the New York State pinball championship, is very expressive as he plays on Jan. 20, 2018. On left is Grand Island native C.J. Smith of Brooklyn and Zachary Frey of Rochester. The top 16 pinballers in the state were competing to qualify for the national championship in Las Vegas on March 1.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lumagination transforms the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens with light on Jan. 11, 2018. The theme this year was "Under the Sea."
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Luna, the female polar bear is probably the most popular animal at the zoo. Luna swims up to the window for a quick visit on Jan. 26, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A bench casts a shadow at Delaware Park as the sun sets on Jan. 30, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Herron Simmonds of the WNY Peace Center speaks about accountability during a rally by the Police Accountability Coalition in front of Police Headquarters on Feb. 7, 2018, the anniversary of the death of Wardel "Meech" Davis. They are calling for accountability for Buffalo police officers involved with the death of Davis and Jose Hernandez-Rossy.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Tofu Stack is fried tofu layered with bean sprouts, cabbage, vegetables and crispy wontons with sesame-soy jus at the Delaware at 3410 Delaware Ave. in the Town of Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Pedestrians cross Delaware Avenue at Chippewa Street as fog blankets downtown Buffalo on Feb. 15, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
BPO cellist Robbie Hausmann prepares for a poignant performance he is going to give when the BPO goes on tour in Poland on Feb. 20, 2018, in which he will play Ravel's Kaddish Song at Auschwitz to commemorate family members who died there.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Seneca One Tower, shrouded in fog, forms a backdrop for a lamppost on Ohio Street in Buffalo on Feb. 21, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lorenzo the dachshund with dappled eyes (one blue and one brown) wears his winter coat as he walks with his owner Samantha King on Carmel Road on March 7, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Many came out on a sunny afternoon for the 25th "Old Neighborhood" St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 17, 2018, in the Old First Ward. Cecilia Tomeno, 7 months, is tucked warmly into her little carrier worn by her dad Chris.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jeremy Twiss painted the Tabernacle, a newly renovated space next to Sweet_ness 7 Cafe on Grant Street. Formerly one of their cooks, he was adept at drawing, but had never painted before. The project took an entire year. Moran wanted his work to include a mixture of medieval and renaissance-style art with urban decay style. This photo of Twiss was taken in the space on April 4, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A great egret takes flight at Tifft Nature Preserve on April 11, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kate Welshofer joined the WGRZ team on "Daybreak." She's photographed in the Channel 2 studio on April 20, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jack, pictured, and his brother Trevor are 700-pound Yorkshire pigs that turned 11 on May 1, 2018. Owner Donald Spoth had an informal birthday celebration for the occasion. They have been his beloved pets all these years.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Theresa and Adam Roma moved into their Crescent Avenue home in Buffalo a year and a half ago. Here, one of their daughters looks at an electronic device in the living room on May 8, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A fully seeded dandelion stands out in a field on May 12, 2018, on Maple Road in Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bob Humbert of Wolcottsville Wildlife shows off Olaf, a snowy owl, at the Help a Horse Day Event in Clarence, which rescues and rehabs wildlife on May 12, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lucas Tomicke, 3, of South Buffalo and his grandfather Roland Tomicki enjoy their ice cream cones together at Abbott Ice Cream on May 17, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Wyatt Burnison, 7, gives his little sister Riley, 3, a ride on a four wheeler at his grandpa's house in Darien on May 18, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Canisius College holds its graduation ceremonies at the Koessler Athletic Center on May 19, 2018. Brianna Wrobel, left, Amanda Weber and Jenyia Wilson celebrate for a Snapchat video after the graduation.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Dunya Smith and her daughter Ari, 5 months, beat the heat at the Martin Luther King splash pad on May 30, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Roswell Park Teen Prom held its yearly event for its patients and survivors. About 50 teens along with guests and volunteers participated in the event organized by Courage of Carly's Fund at Hotel @ the Lafayette on June 1, 2018. The evening began with the girls getting makeup and hair done by local professionals. Kylee Bukowski, 16, of Lackawanna gets her hair done. She was diagnosed with sarcoma at the age of 14 and has since gone into remission.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Luke Sheehan, 15, a 13-year survivor of neuroblastoma from Lancaster, is on the dance floor all night at the Roswell Park Teen Prom on June 1, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The theme of the Roswell Park Teen Prom was "Welcome to Paris," where teens got to write a wish on a lock to put on the "bridge." This heartbreaking note was written on one of the locks.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A fire at an apartment at 668 Oliver St. claimed the life of its resident on June 6, 2018. Those in the four other apartments in the house have been left temporarily homeless because of smoke damage. From left are Sean Ward, his son Skylar, 9, and housemate Tim Sudezko, who live in one of the apartments with Ward's other son, Sean Jr.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A grain silo at the archictectural firm Young and Wright on June 14, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Olmstead Parks Conservancy just dedicated "Siegel Landing," an improved landing with new benches and pavers along Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park on June 15, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The nearly full moon is a backdrop for tree leaves on June 29, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Tresa Htet, 6, and other children revel in water fun with hoses and squirt guns at the Myanmar Water Festival on Grant Street on June 30, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
It was a perfect day to visit the Cave of the Winds in Niagara Falls on July 2, 2018. Milena Villalobos of Costa Rica delights standing under Bridal Veil Falls on the Hurricane Deck.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Wage War performs during the Warped Tour's stop at Darien Lake on July 25, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
During the cheese ball toss, Derek Woodford, 12, of Buffalo, catches a cheese ball thrown by his partner Joshua Gilliam, 11, and gets shaving cream all over his face during the Kingdom Bound Festival at Darien Lake on July 30, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Chairs line the bar of the VUE Rooftop Lounge at the Curtiss Hotel on Aug. 1, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Clams casino is one of the appetizers at the Phoenix at 269 on Amherst Street in Buffalo. Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Natasha Horeth makes a cocktail at Fat Bob's Smokehouse on Aug. 2, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Curtiss Hotel, originally the Harlow C. Curtiss Building, was built in 1913 and was one of the tallest buildings in Buffalo. After a $24 million investment it opened as a luxury boutique hotel in June of 2017. The hotel exterior is lit at night with vibrant rotating colors. The cornices around the top of the building were added during the renovation. Photo taken on Aug. 2, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
AJ Nichols, 11, holds his baby Netherland Dwarf rabbit Crescent at the Niagara County Fair in Lockport on Aug. 3, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Jason Karczewski, 11, of Akron has a ball on the bungee jump ride at the Niagara County Fair in Lockport on Aug. 3, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A bee lands on a zinnia to gather pollen in the front garden of Susan Giambra on Hertel Avenue on Aug. 13, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Two rare breed Norwegian Fjords in the horse barn at the Erie County Fair on Aug. 18, 2018. Leif, 27 years old, gets pet by Danielle Bailey, 4, of Lancaster.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Moody clouds pass by the spire at ECC's downtown campus on Aug. 21, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Peppers are part of the recipe when making refrigerator pickles. Photo taken on Aug. 23, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Otis Raleigh, 3, is excited to see the inside of a school bus at Bennett Park Montessori School's pre-K and kindergarten orientation on Aug. 29, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul has some laughs with Estoria Dent, left, and Willie Milds, right, as she campaigns at the Park Slope Center for Successful Aging in Brooklyn on Aug. 30, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A praying mantis cleans itself by the illumination of a porch light on Sept. 17, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The sunrise makes a dramatic backdrop for teasels growing in a field on UB's North Campus in Amherst on Sept. 28, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A vigil was held Oct. 4, 2018, on Lisbon Avenue near Main Street for Brandon T. Williams, 20, a short distance from where he was fatally shot on Sept. 29. Brandon's girlfriend Jha-Diah Pilgram is comforted by his stepfather Jovan Gwyn and Brandon's niece London Williams, 7.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Engineer Pat Connors switches the track as the Buffalo, Cattaraugus & Jamestown Scenic Railway gets ready to leave on its first fall excursion of 2018 for a round trip of the Eden Valley on Oct. 13, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Making an apple pancake on Oct. 18, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Fourth grader Elizabeth Reber, right, participates in an interactive health class given by two students in D'Youville College's masters program for dietetics at Southside Elementary on Oct. 26, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Kerri Nowak blows leaves at her home on Woodbridge Avenue in North Buffalo on Nov. 14, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Steven Camp crosses Depew Avenue as he walks along Parker Avenue on Nov. 16, 2018. Camp says he walks 20 miles a day and has lost 240 pounds. This is hour number four of his daily walk.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The lobby shows off rare marble walls below an ornate coffered barrel vault covered with rosettes at the iconic Dun Building in Buffalo on Nov. 20, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The Greater Lancaster Museum of Firefighting held its 11th annual Christmasville Fire Truck Parade on Nov. 24, 2018. Over 190 trucks from four counties participated.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Garrett Strickland is in rehab for drug addiction. During most of the family counseling session, May 15, 2017, Strickland stays quiet because of guilt and shame he feels over the stress he's caused. He knows he will have to prove he's changed and is thankful to his mother for the help that she got him.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Garrett Strickland, Ashlee Waters and Marcus Warren celebrate a Bills touchdown on Nov. 25, 2018, at New Era Field. Strickland, now 26, is feeling good about his life now. He doesn't do hard drugs anymore although he does drink alcohol. He has an apartment in Medina and a steady job in manufacturing. His advice to anyone who'll listen: "Don't do drugs. You can put that in quotes for real. It will ruin your whole life. It really will. Quick."
