Female shooting victim in South Buffalo identified
A woman who was shot Thursday evening in South Buffalo has died from her injuries, according to Buffalo police.
The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Joslyn Bishop of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Police are investigating the 6:30 p.m. Thursday shooting, which they said happened in the first block of Stevenson Street in South Buffalo.
Police have not said whether or not they have identified a suspect in the shooting.
Share this article