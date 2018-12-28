Share this article

Female shooting victim in South Buffalo identified

Published

A woman who was shot Thursday evening in South Buffalo has died from her injuries, according to Buffalo police.

The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Joslyn Bishop of Buffalo, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police are investigating the 6:30 p.m. Thursday shooting, which they said happened in the first block of Stevenson Street in South Buffalo.

Police have not said whether or not they have identified a suspect in the shooting.

Keith McShea – Keith McShea is a staff reporter for The Buffalo News. He is a former deputy sports editor; before that, he covered high school sports for The News since his hiring in 1999.
