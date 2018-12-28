EGGERT, Paula S.

EGGERT - Paula S. December 26, 2018, age 63, of North Tonawanda. Mother of Michele (David) Eggert-Knox; sister of Linda (Scott) Johns, Karen, John (Judy) and Kevin (Eileen) Eggert. Also survived by three grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation 2-5 PM Sunday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda, where services will be held at 5 PM Sunday. Friends invited. Memorials to the American Heart Association preferred. Complete obituary, condolences and directions available at www.hampfuneral.com