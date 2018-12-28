DZIAMSKI, Brenda (Jaquish)

Age 60, of Carlsbad, NM and Arcade, died December 26, 2018. Wife of Mark Dziamski; mother of Brandy (Ed Pfarner) Wheeler; step-mother of Mark (Krystal) Fowler and Amy (Maria) Dziamski; grandmother of Haley, Kayla and KaraLynn; sister of Mark (Joyce) Jaquish, Connie (Lee) Massie, Bonnie (Curtis) Etzel, Rene Hall, Sheryl Northrup, Kristina (Jerry) Warner, Amy Slocum, Daniel (Sue) Jaquish, Kathleen Heppner and the late Jane Jaquish, Fae Pastorius and Jon Jaquish; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Ronald and Elsie Gwyneth (nee Richmond) Jaquish; former husband Bill Wheeler and a dear friend Emilene Scurr. Friends may call Saturday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where Funeral Services will be held Sunday at 1 pm. Interment will be in Stannards Cemetery, Wellsville. Visit online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com