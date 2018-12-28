Duplicate Bridge: Dec. 29, 2018

The Airport Bridge Club will award extra points at no extra charge at all of its games during the coming week. The club will be open for a game at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day. Bridge Club Meridian also will offer extra points at its game at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Dec. 31.

• • •

The Bridge Center of Buffalo will hold a series of six lessons, “Bridge Basics 2: The Competitive Auction – Overcalls, Doubles and Preempts,” at 6:30 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11. Fee is $85 including textbook. Instructors are Kathy Pollock and John Marvin. For info, call 834-4222 or visit bcbuffalo.bridgecloud.com.

• • •

Tournament calendar

2019

City of Toronto Sectional and City of Toronto Intermediate/Novice Regional – Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Friday, Jan. 6, to Sunday, Jan. 8. For info, click this link.

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 16, to Sunday, Jan. 20. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Jan. 25, to Sunday, Jan. 27. For info, click this link.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 8, to Sunday, Feb. 10. For info, click this link.

Buffalo Spring Sectional –Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, April 5, to Sunday, April 7.

Rochester Spring Sectional – TBA. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ont. Tuesday, April 16, to Sunday, April 21.

Ithaca Sectional – TBA. Saturday, May 4, and Sunday, May 5.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 21, to Monday, May 27.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Non-Life Master Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Lane, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, May 31, to Sunday, June 2. For info, click this link.

District 5 Spring Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, June 10, to Sunday, June 16.

Rochester Summer Sectional – TBA. Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14.

Rochester Regional – TBA. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to Sunday, Aug. 11.

St. Catharines 299er Sectional – Bridge Centre of Niagara, 6-2E Tremont Drive, St. Catharines, Ont. Saturday, Aug. 17, and Sunday, Aug. 18.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 9.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst, Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Sept. 22.

Rochester Fall Sectional – TBA. Saturday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Sept. 29.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Sunday, Oct. 20.

Niagara Falls Regional – Crowne Plaza Hotel, 5865 Falls Ave., Niagara Falls, Ont. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to Sunday, Nov. 10.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 16, and Sunday, Nov. 17.

District 5 Winter Sectional Tournament at the Clubs (STaC) – At local ACBL-sanctioned bridge clubs. Monday, Dec. 9, to Sunday, Dec. 15.

2020

Cleveland Rock and Roll Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Buffalo Winter Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, to Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

St. Catharines Sectional – Holiday Inn and Suites Parkway Conference Center, 327 Ontario St., St. Catharines, Ont. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, to Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Rochester Spring Sectional – Saturday, March 28, 2020, and Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Toronto Easter Regional – Sheraton Toronto Centre, 123 Queen St. West. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, to Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Rochester 199er Sectional – Friday, April 17, 2020, and Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Buffalo Spring Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, April 24, 2020, to Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Cleveland All-American Regional – Embassy Suites, 5800 Rockside Road, Independence, Ohio. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to Monday, May 25, 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, June 5, 2020, to Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Ithaca Sectional – Saturday, June 13, 2020, and Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Southwest Ontario Regional – Bingemans Conference and Convention Centre, 425 Bingemans Centre Drive, Kitchener, Ont. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Rochester Summer Sectional – Saturday, July 11, 2020, and Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Syracuse Regional – Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, to Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

Pittsburgh Labor Day Regional – DoubleTree Pittsburgh-Green Tree, 500 Mansfield Ave., Pittsburgh, Pa. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020.

Buffalo Fall Sectional – Main-Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, to Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Rochester Fall Sectional – Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Buffalo Regional – Buffalo Grand Hotel (formerly Adam's Mark), 120 Church St., Buffalo. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Finger Lakes Sectional – Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Seneca Falls. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, and Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

Unit 255 Sectional – Niagara-on-the-Lake Community Centre, 14 Anderson Path, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, to Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

• • •

Bridge club websites:

Click names for links.

Bridge Center of Buffalo.

Bridge Club Meridian.

Western New York Unit 116.

• • •

The Duplicate Bridge column is compiled weekly by News Staff Reporter Dale Anderson. The print version normally appears in the Life & Arts section in the Saturday edition of The Buffalo News.

If it’s not in its usual place, Google “Duplicate Bridge” plus the current Saturday date, which should bring up a link to it on the Buffalo News website.

Sometimes the online version does not materialize on the Buffalo News website, at least not in a timely fashion. Worse yet, columns from previous weeks sometimes cannot be accessed on the News website. But all is not lost. They are available in an appendix to Dale Anderson’s bridge blog at http://newsdupli.blogspot.com/

The online version contains unabridged scores and a longer list of notices. Deadline for submission of scores and notices is Tuesday night.

Email danderson@buffnews.com or dahotwings@aol.com. Office phone is 716-849-4420.

• • •

A Ruby Life Master since the ACBL created that new ranking at the beginning of 2016, Dale Anderson has a career total of more than 2,490 master points and hopes to reach Gold Life Master (2,500 points) in week or two. He blogs about his quest for Gold and other bridge adventures here.

• • •

Duplicate scores

Week of Dec. 17 to Dec. 23

ACBL Sanctioned Clubs

Airport Bridge Club Monday morning – A: John Ziemer and Bob Linn, 67.68%; B: Dorothy May and Paula Salamone, 60.28%; Martin Pieterse and Mike Silverman, 50.64%; C: Marilyn Sultz and Alex Miller, 60.28%.

Airport Bridge Club Monday afternoon – ACBL-wide International Fund Game. North-south, A: Davis Heussler and Mike Ryan, 57.92%; B: Judy Kaprove and Nadine Stein, 57.08%; east-west, A/B: Paula Kotowski and Bob Kaprove, 65.83%; Dorothy May and Ed Morgan, 54.58%.

Airport Bridge Club Tuesday morning – North-south, A: Denise Slattery and Bob Linn, 63%; John Ziemer and Mike Ryan, 56.61%; B/C: Joyce Greenspan and Sharon Wilcox, 51.84%; Ruth Wurster and Eleanor Whelan, 50%; east-west, A: Liz Clark and Allen Beroza, 61.01%; B: Art Matthies and Mike Silverman, 55.17%; C: Jan Hasselback and Linda Zittel, 51.14%.

Airport Bridge Club Wednesday morning – North-south, A: John Welte and Bill Boardman, 66.96%; B/C: Larry Abate and John Bava, 58.93%; east-west, A: Alan Greer and John Ziemer, 61.01%; Dorothy May and Nancy Wolstoncroft, 60.12%; B: June Feuerstein and Dale Anderson, 54.46%; Ed Morgan and Mike Silverman, 53.27%; C: Andrei Reinhorn and Bob Kaprove, 45.24%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday morning – North-south, A/B: Eleanor Whelan and Ed Drozen, 64.35%; Paula Salamone and Bill Boardman, 57.42%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 69.35%; B: Barbara and Martin Pieterse, 55.58%; Marilyn Sultz and Ruth Wurster, 50.72%.

Airport Bridge Club Thursday afternoon – North-south, A/B: Allen Beroza and Art Matthies, 59.72%; Marietta Kalman and Dale Anderson, 56.94%; C: (tie) Rita Sofia and Joyce Greenspan, Eleanor Whelan and Ed Drozen, 50%; east-west, A: Barbara Libby and Alan Greer, 69.44%; B/C: Marilyn Sultz and Ruth Wurster, 52.78%.

Airport Bridge Club Friday morning – North-south, A: Sandi England and David Donaldson, 65.42%; Bob Linn and Alan Greer, 64.17%; B: Bill Boardman and John Welte, 48.75%; Dorothy May and Joe Rooney, 47.92%; C: Nadine Stein and Ted May, 43.33%; east-west, A/B: Alex Miller and Paul Ganley, 56.25%; C: Carol Bedell and Dorothy Soong, 51.67%.

Airport Bridge Club Saturday afternoon – A: Gay Simpson and Barbara Libby, 63.43%; John Welte and partner, 59.72%; B: Denise Slattery and Dale Anderson, 59.26%; Linda Burroughsford and Davis Heussler, 51.85%; C: Jim Easton and Dennis Clary, 45.83%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Monday afternoon – 99ers. Victory point game. (Tie) Phyllis Stasiowski and David Schott, Jo Ann Smith and Edward Ziegenfuss, 2 wins.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Tuesday afternoon – Non-life masters. North-south, A: Jim McClure and Richard McGowan, 69.64%; B/C: Audrey Ray and Carol Roth, 51.49%; Marilyn Steffan and Patty Porter, 50.89%; east-west, A/B: Carla Press and Agi Maisel, 54.76%; Pat Kilbury and Jeff Oshlag, 53.27%; C: Judith Babat and Rivona Ehrenreich, 52.38%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Wednesday morning – A/B: Donna Steffan and Judy Padgug, 60.65%; (tie) Elaine Universal and Sharon Benz, Saleh Fetouh and Bob Padgug, 59.72%; C: Mary Ball and Art Morth, 44.44%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday afternoon – 999er game. North-south, A/B: Marilyn Wortzman and Jim Easton, 59.18%; C: Marcie Frankel and Judy Katz, 55.83%; east-west, A/B/C: Paul Morgante and Rajarshi Roy, 58.89%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Thursday evening – A: Pat Rasmus and Bert Hargeshimer, 60.19%; B: Elaine Kurasiewicz and Bob Padgug, 59.26%; Manju Ceylony and Shakeel Ahmad, 58.80%; Davis Heussler and Linda Burroughsford, 57.41%; C: Bob Sommerstein and Larry Abate, 56.48%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Friday morning – A: Christy Kellogg and Stan Kozlowski, 60.58%; B: Sharon Benz and Fred Yellen, 58.82%; C: Cathy Majewski and Tova Reinhorn, 56.89%.

Bridge Center of Buffalo Saturday afternoon – A: Sharon Benz and John Sinclair, 58.33%; B/C: Tova and Andrei Reinhorn, 54.17%

Bridge Club of East Aurora Wednesday morning – John Fiegl and Merry Osterander, 59%; Sandi England and Joe Miranda, 58%; Bob and Joan Ciszak, 48%.

Bridge Club Meridian Monday morning – Bill Rich and Richard McGowan, 68.15%; Saleh Fetouh and Jay Costello, 65.19%; Donna Steffan and Fred Yellen, 56.30%; Mary Ball and Joyce Frayer, 53.33%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Tuesday evening – North-south, Jasbeer and Violet Makhija, 65.10%; Miriam Regnet and Elve Johnston, 56.25%; Sushil & Maria Amlani, 48.96%; east-west, Roy Crocker and John Lewis, 63.13%; Gwilym Brick and Dan Blatz, 60.63%.

Lockport Duplicate Bridge Saturday afternoon – Jim Lanzo and Walt Olszewski, 64.58%; Ed Harman and Bob Lederhouse, 56.25%; Kathy Fenn and Elve Johnston, 54.17%; Stuart Caswell and William Castle, 50%.

Other clubs

Amherst Senior Center Monday afternoon – North-south, Marian Morber and Rolene Pozarny, 66%; Elaine LaVigne and Cindy Darone, 53%; east-west, Sam Grossman and Shirley Cassety, 60%; Bill Westley and Ellen Lochead, 53%.

Amherst Senior Center Thursday morning – (Tie) Shirley Cassety and Sam Grossman, Ron Fill and Mike Brown, 60%.

Canterbury Woods Duplicate Wednesday – North-south, Sandy Recoon and Fred Nadel, 66.7%; Dottie Potembski and Jerry Stange, 44.1%; east-west, Harry Metcalf and Bob Kaiser, 51.2%; Iris Friedman and Emily Wettlaufer, 50%.

Clarence Senior Center Thursday – North-south, Mary Davey Carr and Stan Kozlowski, 59%; (tie) Marge McMillen and Wilson McClaren, Judy Thielman and Bob Jorgensen, 50%; east-west, Kathy Borcik and Bill Westley, 68%; Lata Maheshwari and Bill Adolf, 48%.

Town of Tonawanda Senior Center Wednesday – Mike Brown and Ron Fill, 65%; (tie) Julie Albert and Joanne Biondo, Jack Lang and Kay Brinkman, 55%.

Email: danderson@buffnews.com