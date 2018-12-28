DUDEK, Robert S. "Bob"

DUDEK - Robert S. "Bob" Passed away peacefully Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the age of 80. Beloved husband of the late Sandra (nee Wiernik) Dudek; devoted father of Michele Nowak, Michael, and Kim (Steven) Hudson; loving grandfather of Matthew, Jason, Brandon, Jordan, Brianna, and Jared. Predeceased by his parents Stephen T. Dudek, Estelle (Kwapisz) and Leo A. Bartoszek, and sister Carol (Eugene) Zdziarski. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence (Anna) Bartoszek and his sister Ann (Donald) Koch as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Buszka Funeral Home, Inc., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Saturday, December 29th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc.