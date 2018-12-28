DONN, Diane M. (Haldeman)

December 27, 2018, age 80. Beloved wife of 58 years to Bruce W. Donn; loving mother of Bruce R. Donn, Lori D. (Kevin) Marsherall, David J. (Amy) Donn and Kristy L. (Joe) Neeson; cherished grandmother of Matthew, Bryce, Jacob, Alyssa, Mallory, Chris, Bridget, Callen and Cooper; dear sister of Linda (John) Harbison; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be held on Monday from Deerhurst Presbyterian Church, 257 Deerhurst Park Blvd., Buffalo, at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com