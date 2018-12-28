DALEY, Marguerite

DALEY - Marguerite Of Orchard Park, NY, December 26, 2018. Born in New York City to the late Theodore and Marguerite Poetz; beloved wife of the late James J. Daley; loving mother of James Daley, Maggie (Jeremy Wiley) Daley, Monica (Ian) Jones, Jennifer (Andreas Dedring) Daley, Grace (Kevin) Mahoney and the late Timothy Daley; grandmother of Emma and Quinn Wiley, Lauren and Alexandra Jones and Declan and Alexis Daley. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service honoring Marguerite's Life will be held today, Friday, December 28th, at 3 PM, at One Fox Run Lane Community Center, Orchard Park, NY 14127. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation, Inc. Arrangements by F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY