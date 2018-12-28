Jackson Wurtz, River Reinhardt lead Clarence past Lockport for tourney title

A high-octane second half lifted Clarence over Lockport, 66-58, in the championship game of the Clarence Holiday Tournament on Friday.

This was the first time the Red Devils had won their own tournament since 2013. Lockport had won the event the past two years, and defeated Clarence last year, 58-48.

Senior Jackson Wurtz scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, coming off the bench to lead Clarence. Fellow senior River Reinhardt also put up 19 points — 15 in the second half.

The biggest difference maker in the game, though, was senior Jack Putney, a “monster on the boards” as coach Doug Ratka put it.

The 6-foot-1 swingman pulled down 12 rebounds to limit the Lions’ scoring and give the Red Devils the win.

Wrestling records set

Clarence wrestler Aiden Rabideau added to his impressive list of accomplishments by recording his 100th pin, tying Jake Weber for the school record.

Rabideau, a 132-pounder, won his weight class at the ECIC Wrestling Championship earlier this month by defeating Hamburg’s Dylan Collins, 7-2.

Elsewhere, Dominik Thomas became the all-time wins leader at St. Francis after going 8-1 at the KSA Duels in Orlando, Fla. Thomas, a senior, has 135 wins as a Red Raider, passing Brian Rogers. who had 129 victories.

Bergio named tourney MVP

Senior Meghan Porzio was named MVP of the Depew Holiday Tournament after she led Iroquois to a 70-27 win over Newfane in the championship round.

The Chiefs now have won back-to-back holiday tournament championships.

Porzio hit a big 3-pointer last year to give Iroquois a win over St. Mary’s of Lancaster.

The guard totaled 16 points, eight rebounds, six rebounds and four steals for Iroquois.

In the consolation round, CSAT defeated host Depew, 47-31. Juan Brown recorded 15 points, bringing her total to a team-leading 83 this season.

All-star teams corrections

In girls soccer, Clarence senior Emma Faso, an All-Western New York first-team selection, was named first team all-state in Class AA.

In boys soccer, three junior defenders were omitted from the ECIC III first team: Maryvale’s Alex Jauch and AJ Wellenc and Depew/Cleveland Hill’s Devin Connolly.

In the ECIC III boys cross country listing, an incorrect school was provided for Vinny Pagliacco. He attends West Seneca East. An incorrect spelling was provided for East Aurora’s Alex Hillyard.