BULLOCK, Janet M. (Flattery)

BULLOCK - Janet M.

(nee Flattery)

December 27, 2018; wife of the late John B. Bullock, Sr. and Garry Bastian; dear mother of Scott (Kimberly) Bullock, Anthony Bastian, John Bullock, Jr., April (Richard) Palmer and grandchildren; sister of Joan (Jack) Connors, Walter (late Joy) Flattery, twin sister Joyce (Charles) Bastian, Bernie (Sandra) Flattery and the late George (late Jean) Flattery, Jeanne Bauman, Jane (Thomas) Johnston, William (late Joan) Flattery and Bob (Ann) Bauman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-7PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Road). A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish at 10 French Rd., Depew, 9:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com