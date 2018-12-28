BUKOWSKI, Daniel P.

BUKOWSKI - Daniel P. Of Lockport, December 26, 2018. Was a member of IBEW Local 41. Survived by his beloved wife Dolores (Kazmierczak) Bukowski; daughters Kathy (late Dennis) Kawalec, Donna Gedraitis and the late Linda Wahl; son-in-law Bruce (Lupita) Wahl; eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call Sunday, December 30th from 1-3 and 5-7 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 31st at 10 AM in All Saints Parish, 76 Church St., Lockport. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired donations to Niagara Hospice would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com