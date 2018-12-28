Rick Jeanneret heading back to the broadcast booth for Saturday's Sabres game

Legendary Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret says he will be back in the booth for Saturday's home game against the Boston Bruins.

"I will be doing the game Saturday and all the remaining games on my contract," Jeanneret texted News' television critic Alan Pergament on Friday. "I'm looking forward to dipping my toe in the playoff pool for the first time in seven years."

Jeanneret put quite a scare into Sabres fans and the hockey world during the third period of the team’s 3-0 win over Anaheim on Saturday night when his voice became low and he went silent before analyst Rob Ray and then game host Brian Duff took over the play-by-play duties. Jeanneret was taken from the arena on a stretcher. He was released from Buffalo General Medical Center on Sunday.

He was not scheduled to work Thursday's game in St. Louis, so he will be back to work without missing a game.

In an interview Sunday, Jeanneret thanked the fans for their support.

“I continue to be amazed so many people really care about me,” he said. “God bless them. They got me through cancer and getting a pacemaker, and they are getting me through this. I’ll be fine.”