Amerks knock off defending AHL champ Toronto

After a quiet first period, the Rochester Americans erupted for four goals in the second en route to a 5-1 victory over defending AHL champion Toronto on Friday night.

Wayne Simpson, Zach Redmond, Brendan Guhle, Danny O’Regan and Justin Bailey each scored a goal for the Amerks.

Simpson and O’Regan each recorded an assist to lead the team with two points. Victor Olofsson dished out two assists for two points.

Chris Mueller scored the lone goal for the Marlies (14-12-3). He entered the game ninth in the league with 31 points.

Toronto was missing star forward Trevor Moore, who was called up to the Maple Leafs on Dec. 27 on an “emergency basis.”

Moore ranks fourth in the AHL with 17 goals in 27 games, which also leads the Marlies. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 23 in Toronto’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. He is ranked fifth in the AHL in power-play goals with seven. Without him, the Marlies capitalized on only one of eight power play opportunities against Rochester.

The Amerks’ first score came shorthanded, courtesy of Simpson.

A power play five minutes later presented a golden opportunity to extend the lead, and Redmond capitalized. Guhle’s goal two minutes later made it 3-0 and put the game out of reach for Toronto.

The victory gives Rochester four straight over the Marlies dating back to last season.

Now 20-10-2, the Amerks will travel to Utica today for a 7 p.m. game against the Comets.

Utica last played in a 1-0 loss to the Binghamton Devils on Dec. 27 and is on a two-game skid.