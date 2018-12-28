#ThankYouKyle: Fans react to Kyle Williams' retirement announcement
The hashtag #ThankYouKyle was immediately trending in Buffalo following the announcement by Bills defense tackle Kyle Williams that Sunday would be his final game. Here are just a few of the fan reactions on Twitter.
Kyle was a rock. A true leader and one of the greatest Bills players of all time. The man is deserving of a number retirement. By far the greatest Bills player of this century. #ThankYouKyle
— 🇺🇸Michael (@manecci) December 28, 2018
If we end up with the ball in side the 5 sunday one more carry for Kyle❓❓❓ #ThankYouKyle #GoBills #BillsMafia
— IG: JayCoffeeTalk_BAYMAAC (@JayCoffeeTalk) December 28, 2018
Kyle Williams is the only Buffalo Bills active Player Jersey I own. The last one before him was @thurmanthomas It was my pleasure watching him play! @buffalobills
— Buffalo Ball Buster (@Sportsworld716) December 28, 2018
Since I first could really understand the game of football I watched you play. On and off the field you represented this city very well. Buffalo will always have your back ✊🏽 #ThankYouKyle https://t.co/mbjEFpXngO
— ♈️ito (@VLipuma) December 28, 2018
I knew it was coming and still sad!! #ThankYouKyle you are one hell of a man to this team & community #gobills https://t.co/StE55gxE0w
— Kimberly (@Formerly1984) December 28, 2018
I LOVE YOU 95!
Thank you for 13 years of blue-collar, Buffalo Bills football. I’ll see you Sunday & again when they put your name on the Wall #ThankYouKyle https://t.co/R5i8QWq0yZ
— GrillsMafia (@jaygrillz) December 28, 2018
Let this always be the image that represents the end of the drought.
You will be missed & #ThankYouKyle #GoBills pic.twitter.com/D6ITVcm7jC
— J.Howard (@JHowardBillsFan) December 28, 2018
Aw man😭💔 He was the heart and soul of this team. He was a leader and will be missed greatly. Thank you for your time and giving the Bills your all!! #ThankYouKyle #GoBills https://t.co/xN7aKXAUnE
— Angelina White (@amarie_0x) December 28, 2018
Probably my favorite Bill's player of all time, personifies what it means to be a Buffalo Bill. You will be missed #ThankYouKyle
— Cam Allen (@Cmoney111196) December 28, 2018
So proud this man is a Buffalo Bill, he’s what you want your kids to look up to and emulate. Best of luck to him in all future endeavors. No doubt he will be successful in anything he has a mind to do!!! #GoBills #ThankYouKyle 💙❤️💙
— Nicole Becker (@Crazy4OReilly90) December 28, 2018
Greatest Bills player of our era hands down. Class act, role model for young players and stayed with us when he could’ve gone anywhere else! #ThankYouKyle https://t.co/7BGqY2Y4wd
— Codeboi (@CodyRatka_6) December 28, 2018
95 will forever be Buffalo. We love you Kyle Williams. Thank you for giving everything to us #GoBills fans. #BillsMafia #Bills pic.twitter.com/wOFKQSu6Mk
— Doug Zimmerman (@dzimmerific1) December 28, 2018
This hits deep as Kyle was the last Buffalo Bill that my father and I watched play together. I’ll never forget the ‘07 game he had against DC. He’s the embodiment of what Buffalo is about. Good luck sir, can’t wait for the jersey number retirement ceremony. #GoBills https://t.co/M1amvFuTwJ
— Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) December 28, 2018
