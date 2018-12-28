BUDZISZEWSKI, Gregg J.

BUDZISZEWSKI - Gregg J. Of Angola, NY, formerly of Depew, NY, suddenly December 26, 2018; beloved husband of Alyson M. (nee Surdej) Budziszewski; dearest father of Ryan, Cory, Alexander and Carley Budziszewski; loving grandpa of Aiden; son of the late Arthur and Dolores Budziszewski; also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Road), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday morning, 9:30 AM at Blessed Mother Teresa of Calcutta Church, 496 Terrace Blvd., Depew. Please assemble at church.