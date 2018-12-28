2018 Boys Soccer Honor Roll: Top teams and stars from across WNY
Selected by Western New York coaches
ALL-WESTERN NEW YORK
Player of the Year: Ishaan Kashyap (Wmsv. East).
Coaches of the Year: Jeff Librock, Jim Clauss (Wmsv. East).
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Trey Buscaglia Wmsv. East 12
F Kyle Hofschneider Kenmore East 12
F Josh Bean East Aurora 12
F Joe Fronczak St Joe’s 11
F Johnathon Putney East Aurora 12
M Michael Cammarata Southwestern 12
M Jake Westadt Lew-Port 12
M Ishaan Kashyap Wmsv. East 12
M Max Kwitchoff St Joe’s 10
M Jake Klimczak Lancaster 12
M Gehrig Lahti Clarence 12
M Ross Showalter Clarence 12
D Austin Hubert Hamburg 12
D Derek Bartlo Canisius 12
D Matthew Clifford Frontier 12
All-WNY Large Schools
First Team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Ben Woolingham Wmsv. East 12
F Joey Zachary Lew-Port 11
F Taha Ahmed Clarence 11
F Quinn Neelon Clarence 12
F Issak Sabtow Mckinley 12
F Alex Nemeth Canisius 12
F Owen Adamec Lancaster 12
M Alex Raczynski Maryvale 11
M Joe Looney Wmsv. North 12
M Andrew Lauria Hamburg 12
M Shamu Sumali I-Prep/Grover 11
M Jonah Kozak Frontier 12
M Evan Benz St Joe’s 12
D Chase Eagen Orchard Park 12
D Quinn Boyer Lockport 12
D Franc Schmoyer Kenmore East 12
G Max Shoemaker Nia. Wheatfield 12
G Pat Hernandez Wmsv. South 12
All-WNY Small Schools
First Team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Ali Alomari Lackawanna 11
F Chase Stevenson Southwestern 12
F Jarrett Gilson Newfane 12
F Sam Flanders All.-Limestone 12
M Jabreel Almontaser Lackawanna 12
M Alex Basse East Aurora 12
M Chris Cox Olmsted 12
M Luke Szablewski St Mary’s 11
M Kaleb Steward Randolph 11
D Theovie Louzala Lafayette 12
D Jed Rifkin Nichols 12
D Jack Novotny Maple Grove 12
D Jake Eiss Tonawanda 12
D Nick Woronowski North Collins 12
G Conner Golley All.-Limestone 12
G Ralph Grizanti Wilson 12
All-Catholic A
Offensive Player of the Year: Joseph Fronczak-11 (St. Joe’s)
Defensive Player of the Year: Jed Rifkin (Nichols)
First team
Name School Cl.
Joseph Fronczak St. Joe’s 11
Jed Rifkin Nichols 12
Jake Bair Nichols 12
Derek Bartlo Canisius 12
Evan Benz St. Joe’s 12
JT Burgio Canisius 11
Maxwell Kwitchoff St. Joe’s 10
Alex Nemeth Canisius 12
Francesco Pellicano St. Joe’s 11
Jakob Pericak St. Francis 11
Benjamin Pinkowski St. Francis 12
Paul Recktenwald St. Joe’s 10
Michael Tuber Nichols 10
Second team
CANISIUS: Zachary Cox, Jonah Fogel-9, Eamon O’Brien-11, Rehn Pielechowski-10. NICHOLS: Jack DiBenedetto, Michael McHale. ST. FRANCIS: Michael Jurek-11, Joshua Schuler-11. ST. JOE’S: Mason Graham, Matthaeus Hendricks, Oliver Wright.
All-Catholic B
Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Szablewski-11 (St. Mary’s)
Defensive Player of the Year: Matthew Vallone (St. Mary’s)
First team
Name School Cl.
Luke Szablewski St. Mary’s 11
Matthew Vallone St. Mary’s 12
Alex Denz St. Mary’s 12
Ryan Gall Timon/St. Jude 12
Tyler Huck Timon/St. Jude 11
Tom Knuth Timon/St. Jude 10
Anthony Larosa St. Mary’s 12
Nick Levea St. Mary’s 12
Santiago Moscato O’Hara 12
Brendan Murty St. Mary’s 11
Marley Perry Christian Central 11
Andres Picado O’Hara 12
Noah Winiarski St. Mary’s 11
Second team
CHRISTIAN CENTRAL: Daniel Tyson-11, Eric Miller. ST. MARY’S: Scott Dugas-11, Eli Lavarnaway-11, Sam Mickel-11, Andrew Pufpaff-10. O’HARA: Xuanci Shang-11, Stephen Weiss-11. TIMON/ST. JUDE: Ryan Cuddihy, Jackson Dunn, Cameron Velasquez.
D’Youville Cup I
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Issak Sabtow McKinley 12
F Muhammad Fairus Lafayette 12
M Shamu Sumali I-Prep/Grover 11
M Theovie Louzala Lafayette 12
M Aristole Muangala McKinley 12
D Ha Done I-Prep/Grover 12
D Sajan Magar McKinley 11
D Ah Zet Sher I-Prep/Grover 12
D Chris Inganji Burgard 12
D Anry Son Riverside 12
D Yusif Kowa Hutch-Tech 12
G Soe Soe Aye Hutch-Tech 12
G Nishan Tamang McKinley 10
Second team
BURGARD: Roshanally Hamza. HUTCH-TECH: Mahamudi Sheikh, Lian Pi Hang Vung. I-PREP/GROVER: Kint Kabangira, Abass Mohammed, Lee Reh-11. LAFAYETTE: Somo Somo-11, Joel Muhigirwa. MCKINLEY: Freddie Fikiri-10, Ling Thang, Mohamed Yahya, Nyanda Elias. RIVERSIDE: Kizunga Omarai.
D’Youville Cup II
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Roman Bryan MST Seneca 11
F Than Soe Lay DaVinci 10
F Alex Kreuzer Olmsted 11
F Dillion Herstek City Honors 10
M Chris Cox Olmsted 12
M Gabe Flewellen Olmsted 12
M Tommy Finn City Honors 12
M Anthony Cullen DaVinci 12
M Paul Elanga East 10
M Ali Mgend South Park 12
D Josh Colca City Honors 12
D David Iheke Olmsted 11
D Mohamed Noasib MEC/Bennett 12
G Cristino Almonte MST Seneca 12
Second team
CITY HONORS: Nate Somer-10, Leo Biehl-11, Henry Nowak. EAST: MS Zabrul Islam-10. DAVINCI: Dal Waiba-11, Yasin Ibrahim-11. MEC/BENNETT: Shamar Cross. MST SENECA: Fiston Mutabazi-10, Abdi Muktar-11. OLMSTED: Isaac Murray, Tyler Rampado-10, Drew Kozlow-11, Max Schmarder-11. SOUTH PARK: Mahbubur Rulman.
ECIC I
First team
Player of the Year: Ross Showalter (Clarence)
Coach of the Year: Rich Kozak
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Jon Czajka Frontier 10
F Quinn Neelon Clarence 12
F Taha Ahmed Clarence 11
F Owen Adamec Lancaster 12
M Jonah Kozak Frontier 12
M Ross Showalter Clarence 12
M Gehrig Lahti Clarence 12
M Joseph Looney Wmsv. North 12
M Kyle Ziemba West Seneca West 11
M Jake Jlimczak Lancaster 12
M Chase Eagan Orchard Park 12
M Cole Blodgett Orchard Park 12
D Matt Clifford Frontier 12
D Zach Palmer Wmsv. North 12
D Aiden Zerkowski Lancaster 12
Honorable Mention
CLARENCE: Nathan Vesper, Jacob Gajewski-10, AIden Steck-10, Kenny Suen. FRONTIER: Allex Hiam. Phil Ceccarelli-11, Nate Hohl-7. JAMESTOWN: Kaden Roehm, Evan Anderson-11, Joseph Dahlgren-10. LANCASTER: Patrick Morin, Alex Bona-11, Adam Kolis. ORCHARD PARK: Luke Sapio-10, Will Chow-10, Logan Wittman-9. WEST SENECA WEST: Kyle Farr, Darren Barlow-11, Ryan Morris. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH: Matt Lindaman, Todd Witt.
ECIC II
Player of the Year: Ishaan Kashyap (Wmsv. East).
Coaches of the Year: Jeff Librock, Jim Clauss (Wmsv. East).
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Trey Buscaglia Wmsv. East 12
F Gabe Mastrangelo Hamburg 12
F Ben Woolingham Wmsv. East 12
F Matt Warner Starpoint 12
M Andy Loomis Wmsv. South 11
M Ishaan Kashyap Wmsv. East 12
M Will McGowan Hamburg 12
M Owen Schoeppich Wmsv. South 11
M Andrew Lauria Hamburg 12
D Austin Hubert Hamburg 12
D Riley Wagner Starpoint 11
D Adam Pezzimenti Wmsv. East 12
D Solomon Konesky Amherst 10
G Patrick Hernandez Wmsv. South 12
Second team
AMHERST: Owen Nelson. HAMBURG: Tim Oswald, Alex Roth, Nate Neudeck. STARPOINT: Jerry Krentz-11. SWEET HOME: Jasim Qasim-10, Sun Kook, Zach Collins-9. WILLILAMSVILLE EAST: Jameson Reid, Jake Gennaro, Cameran Townsend. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH: Taylor Parsons, Josh Casey-10.
Third team
AMHERST: Andrew Johnson, Ian Leising-11. HAMBURG: Mike Lange, Seth Heeter. STARPOINT: Jake Dickey-11, Trevor MacPhee. SWEET HOME: Lucas Marshall, Dylan Empric. WEST SENECA EAST: Alex Sarick, Brad Havers-11. WILLIAMSVILLE EAST: Ishaan Gupta, Nick Davoli. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH: Benito Vilardo.
ECIC III
Player of the Year: Josh Bean (E. Aurora)
Coaches of the Year: Tom Staebell, Josh Hall (Maryvale)
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Alex Baase E. Aurora 12
F Johnathon Putney E. Aurora 12
F Alec Cimini Iroquois 12
M Alex Raczynski Maryvale 11
M Josh Bean E. Aurora 12
M Josh Stahlka E. Aurora 12
M Billy Kapinos Dep/Cleve-Hill 12
D Alex Jauch Maryvale 11
D AJ Wellenc Maryvale 11
D Devin Connolly Dep/Cleve-Hill 11
D Joey Gnojek Iroquois 12
D Nick Patti Iroquois 12
D Adam Russ E. Aurora 12
GK Van Leng Maryvale 10
Second team
CHEEKTOWAGA: Chris Bevan, Sultan Ahmed-11, Omar Al-Najo. DEP/CLEVE-HILL: Almonthe Saleh-11, Nick Hall. EAST AURORA: Bill Mahoney. IROQUOIS: Cole Augustine, Ryan Galuski. LAKE SHORE: Jacob Pregtizer. MARYVALE: Matt Brown, Seth Schlosser-11. PIONEER: Keegan Kempf, Gabe Higgins.
Third team
CHEEKTOWAGA: Jordan Banach-10, Jesse Lark, Tyler Le, Alex Sparbel. DEP/CLEVE-HILL: Andres Pyc-11. EAST AURORA: Jimmy Tanner-11. IROQUOIS: Mathieu Acquard, Bailey Ertel, Nick Baetz. LAKE SHORE: Mitch McGarrity, Alex Martin. MARYVALE: Van Hmung-10, Noah Schrieber. PIONEER: Karson Hurlburt-11.
ECIC IV
Player of the Year: Ali Alomari-11 (Lackawanna).
Coach of the Year: JJ Gabor (Tonawanda).
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Jabreel Almontaser Lackawanna 12
F Alvaro Taggaro Eden 10
F Ilya Galab Lackawanna 12
M Ali Alomari Lackawanna 11
M Ashton Wilson Alden 12
M Giovanni Schifano Eden 11
M Chase Eastland Alden 12
D Joel Radecki Holland 12
D Mike Sobota Springville 12
D Jake Eiss Tonawanda 12
D Hunter Holler Tonawanda 12
D David Menzies Alden 12
G Devon Carey Tonawanda 11
G Gunnar Clothier Holland 12
Second team
ALDEN: Austin Avino, Brandon Turnbull. EDEN: Paul Winiecki-10, Brett Schmitz. HOLLAND: Donny Schmidt-10, Josh Robertson. LACKAWANNA: Mohamed Nasser, Marian Ahmed-11, Ibrahim Albakri. SPRINGVILLE: Max Solly, Jake Schreiber-11. TONAWANDA: Alex Taylor, Hayden Lilly, Ahmed Jalal.
Third team
ALDEN: Alex Biniewski, Justin Evoy. EDEN: Eric Lonski. HOLLAND: Erik Staebell, Nate Rahn. LACKAWANNA: Amir Alhaddad, Rashadi Afif. SPRINGVILLE: Joe Jablonski-11. TONAWANDA: Nate Brunetta, Nick Gardner, Cole Miller.
Niagara Frontier
Player of the Year: Kyle Hofschneider (Kenmore East).
Coach of the Year: Rolfe Freidenberg (Kenmore East).
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Kyle Hofschneider Kenmore East 12
F Papouch Schmoyer Kenmore East 12
F Jacob Vallas Nia. Wheatfield 11
F Colin Archibald North Tonawanda 12
F Joey Zachary Lew-Port 11
M Michael O’Connor Kenmore East 12
M Jake Westadt Lew-Port 12
M Zacharay Meranto Niagara Falls 12
M Ralph Wence Nia. Wheatfield 11
M Anthony Haak Lockport 11
D Franc Schmoyer Kenmore East 12
D Austin Osetkowski Nia. Wheatfield 11
D Quinn Boyer Lockport 12
D Zach Clayborne Lew-Port 12
D Casey Trombley North Tonawanda 12
G Max Shoemaker Niagara Wheatfield 12
Second team
CSAT: Suleymane Diallo-11. GRAND ISLAND: Austin Hogan, Kyle Vanderzall-11. KENMORE EAST: John O’Connell, Anthony Kowalski-11. KENMORE WEST: Anthony Stanz, Val Mawi. LEW-PORT: Tanner Reisman. LOCKPORT: Conor Kwoka. NIAGARA FALLS: Michael Ranieri, Joseph White. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD: Alexis Leon, John Osetkowski-11, Joe Woroniecki-11. NORTH TONAWANDA: Tyler McNeil-11, Vincent Chiodo.
Third team
CSAT: Mojtaba Afzali-11, Christ Kahuka-11. GRAND ISLAND: Will Soos, Anthony Amato-9, Mike Marino-11. KENMORE WEST: Sang Chin, Trey Wojnar. LEW-PORT: Joe Beatty-11, Roberto Mele-11, Robert Woods-9, William Quarantello, Markus Johansson. LOCKPORT: Reilly Boyer-10. NIAGARA FALLS: Aiden Biggins. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD: Andrew Ramballi-11. NORTH TONAWANDA: Colin Parlier.
Niagara Orleans
Player of the Year: Ralph Grizanti (Wilson).
Coach of the Year: Jeff Hart (Wilson).
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Jarrett Gilson Newfane 12
F Kendyll Hadick Albion 12
F Andrew Marsh Akron 12
M Aidan Bligh Roy-Hart 10
M Trevor Heschke Newfane 10
M Taylor Carmer Wilson 12
M Alex Chiappone Wilson 12
D Jacob Miller Wilson 12
D Nate Sherman Medina/Lyndonville 11
D Harrison Brown Albion 12
D Patrick Hemming Wilson 9
G Ralph Grizanti Wilson 12
Second team
AKRON: Micah Suckow. ALBION: Sam Sanchez-11, Nate Scanlan, Angel Rosario-11, Spencer Lombard, Tre Yaskulski. MEDINA/LYNDONVILLE: Nate Dillenbeck-10. ROY-HART: Noah Hardy-10, Clayton Keyes, Coby Hancock-11. WILSON: Dylan Serrano, Marcus Schwarzmueller-11.
Honorable mention
AKRON: Riley Trzenski, Bryce McClaine-11. ALBION: Thomas Hollenbeck, Leonel Rosario, Vincent Tarracone-11. MEDINA/LYNDONVILLE: Jack Whipple-9, Kody Leno, Evan Horn-11. NEWFANE: James Debiase, Connor MacEvoy-11. ROY-HART: Jose Campos, Trent Choate-9, Jacob Fritton. WILSON: Drew Kepner-11, Quinn Rees-11, Kierson Skobjak.
CCAA East
Player of the Year: Sam Flanders (All.-Limestone).
Offensive MVP: Kaleb Steward-11 (Randolph).
Defensive MVP: Noel Dixon (All.-Limestone).
Coach of the Year: Matt Finn (Ellicottville).
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Sam Flanders All.-Limestone 12
F Bryant Talbot All.-Limestone 11
F Jack Snyder Ellicottville 11
M Kaleb Steward Randolph 11
M Michael Wolfgang All.-Limestone 11
M Brennan Finn Ellicottville 12
M Nathan Kloc Portville 12
M Darec Funke Salamanca/CLV 10
M Connor Bates All.-Limestone 10
D Noel Dixon All.-Limestone 12
D Hunter McCauley Salamanca/CLV 12
D Noah Steinbroner Ellicottville 10
D James Daley Portville 12
G Conner Golley All.-Limestone 12
G Trevor Clark Franklinville 11
Second team
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Daniel Graham-11, Caleb Graham. ELLICOTTVILLE: Simon Lin-11, Mike McGuire. PORTVILLE: Nick Harmon-9, Derek Dean, Alex Wenke-10. RANDOLPH: Bryson Rozler-10, Ty Rosengren-11, Matt Schultz-11, Jacob Bulich. SALAMANCA/CLV: Brandon Milanowski, Bryce Gearman, Hunter Yaworsky-10, Robert Steffy.
Honorable mention
ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Noah Paterniti-10, London Parmelee, Mason Kwiatkowski-10. ELLICOTTVILLE: Bryce Butler-10, Jamison Caldwell-10. FRANKLINVILLE: Amir Ibrahim. PORTVILLE: Tony Smith, Thomas Carls-9, Cameron Lott, Tyler Robinson-11. RANDOLPH: Ethan Shields-10, Evan Kish-11, hayden Congdon. SALAMANCA/CLV: Neland Cummings-10, Caleb Reed.
CCAA Central
Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Foley (Maple Grove)
Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Scriven (Westfield)
First team
Name School Cl.
Caleb Foley Maple Grove 11
Jack Novotny Maple Grove 12
Zeke Olson Maple Grove 12
Josh Golando Maple Grove 12
Dawson Chase Pine Valley 12
Ryan Snyder Pine Valley 12
Dave Gullo North Collins 12
Nick Woronowski North Collins 12
Giovani Pacifici Silver Creek 11
Caleb Carr Forestville 11
Nathan Culbreth Westfield 11
Dylan Scriven Westfield 11
Josh Heim Westfield 10
Second team
FORESTVILLE: Nick Emley-11. MAPLE GROVE: Nick Golando-10, Tristan Spillane-10, Kevin Ruhman-11, Sam Cummings-11. NORTH COLLINS: Alex Tejiera-10, Dominic Geberhardt. PINE VALLEY: Jared Nobles-11, Jesse Jenkins. SILVER CREEK: Darren Jiminez-11. WESTFIELD: Darien Swanson-9, Gabe Morello-11, Mike Johnson-11.
Honorable mention
FORESTVILLE: Jack Yost-10. MAPLE GROVE: Austin Myles, Jack Eimiller-9, Adam Marsh-10, Elias Aki-10. NORTH COLLINS: Michael Warsaqw. PINE VALLEY: Makia Snyder. SILVER CREEK: Jeffery DeBergalis-11. WESTFIELD: Isaac Gaballero-11, Jason Almeter-11, Luke Stephenson-12.
CCAA West
Player of the Year: Mike Cammarata (Southwestern).
Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Stevenson (Southwestern).
Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Seastedt (Fredonia).
Coach of the Year: Jason Deering (Southwestern).
First team
Pos. Name School Cl.
F Chase Stevenson Southwestern 12
F Jarrett Prizel Olean 12
M Mike Cammarata Southwestern 12
M Bryce Deering Southwestern 12
M Mike Persch Fredonia 12
M Gabe Persch Fredonia 12
M Gavin Pavlock Falconer 12
M Tisten Skelly Dunkirk 12
M Maxwell Linderman Olean 11
D Filip Morawski Olean 12
D Addison Pope Southwestern 11
G Marcus Seastedt Fredonia 12
G Erik Peterson Chautauqua Lake 11
Second team
CHAUTAUQUA LAKE: Bryan Anderson. DUNKIRK: Alex Sanchez-11. FALCONER: Jared Dorman-10. FREDONIA: Caleb Reynolds, Mike Dispense-11, Jimmy Rush, Mike Berg-10. OLEAN: Jack Dwaileebe, Matt Antonioli, Joe Magro-10. SOUTHWESTERN: Michael Carnes-11, Marcus Kautzman-11, Justin Morris.
Honorable mention
CHAUTAUQUA LAKE: Isai Saldana-11, Alex Gleason. DUNKIRK: Nick Hayes-11, Adam Sanchez-11. FALCONER: Austin Johns-10, Jayden Johns-9. FREDONIA: Max Kinkela, Alex Maytum-11. OLEAN: Gavin Johnson-10, Dominick Kahle-9. SOUTHWESTERN: Drew Keppel-10, Max Vaughn-10, Ben Livingston-11.
ALL-STATE
Selected by United Soccer Coaches
Large Schools
First team
Kyle Hofschneider-12 (Kenmore East), Ross Showalter-12 (Clarence).
Fourth team
Ishaan Kashyap-12 (Williamsville East), Trey Buscaglia-12 (Williamsville East).
Small Schools
First team
Josh Bean-12 (East Aurora).
Second team
Ali Alomari-11 (Lackawanna).
Third team
Johnathan Putney-12 (East Aurora).
Fourth team
Chase Stevenson-12 (Southwestern).
ALL-REGION/ALL-AMERICA
Kyle Hofschneider-12 (Kenmore East), Ross Showalter-12 (Clarence).
ALL-WNY Coaches of the Year
Champions
Story topics: All-Western New York/ All-Western New York boys soccer/ All-WNY/ boys soccer
Share this article