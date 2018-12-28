2018 Boys Soccer Honor Roll: Top teams and stars from across WNY

Selected by Western New York coaches

ALL-WESTERN NEW YORK

Player of the Year: Ishaan Kashyap (Wmsv. East).

Coaches of the Year: Jeff Librock, Jim Clauss (Wmsv. East).

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Trey Buscaglia Wmsv. East 12

F Kyle Hofschneider Kenmore East 12

F Josh Bean East Aurora 12

F Joe Fronczak St Joe’s 11

F Johnathon Putney East Aurora 12

M Michael Cammarata Southwestern 12

M Jake Westadt Lew-Port 12

M Ishaan Kashyap Wmsv. East 12

M Max Kwitchoff St Joe’s 10

M Jake Klimczak Lancaster 12

M Gehrig Lahti Clarence 12

M Ross Showalter Clarence 12

D Austin Hubert Hamburg 12

D Derek Bartlo Canisius 12

D Matthew Clifford Frontier 12

All-WNY Large Schools

First Team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Ben Woolingham Wmsv. East 12

F Joey Zachary Lew-Port 11

F Taha Ahmed Clarence 11

F Quinn Neelon Clarence 12

F Issak Sabtow Mckinley 12

F Alex Nemeth Canisius 12

F Owen Adamec Lancaster 12

M Alex Raczynski Maryvale 11

M Joe Looney Wmsv. North 12

M Andrew Lauria Hamburg 12

M Shamu Sumali I-Prep/Grover 11

M Jonah Kozak Frontier 12

M Evan Benz St Joe’s 12

D Chase Eagen Orchard Park 12

D Quinn Boyer Lockport 12

D Franc Schmoyer Kenmore East 12

G Max Shoemaker Nia. Wheatfield 12

G Pat Hernandez Wmsv. South 12

All-WNY Small Schools

First Team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Ali Alomari Lackawanna 11

F Chase Stevenson Southwestern 12

F Jarrett Gilson Newfane 12

F Sam Flanders All.-Limestone 12

M Jabreel Almontaser Lackawanna 12

M Alex Basse East Aurora 12

M Chris Cox Olmsted 12

M Luke Szablewski St Mary’s 11

M Kaleb Steward Randolph 11

D Theovie Louzala Lafayette 12

D Jed Rifkin Nichols 12

D Jack Novotny Maple Grove 12

D Jake Eiss Tonawanda 12

D Nick Woronowski North Collins 12

G Conner Golley All.-Limestone 12

G Ralph Grizanti Wilson 12

All-Catholic A

Offensive Player of the Year: Joseph Fronczak-11 (St. Joe’s)

Defensive Player of the Year: Jed Rifkin (Nichols)

First team

Name School Cl.

Joseph Fronczak St. Joe’s 11

Jed Rifkin Nichols 12

Jake Bair Nichols 12

Derek Bartlo Canisius 12

Evan Benz St. Joe’s 12

JT Burgio Canisius 11

Maxwell Kwitchoff St. Joe’s 10

Alex Nemeth Canisius 12

Francesco Pellicano St. Joe’s 11

Jakob Pericak St. Francis 11

Benjamin Pinkowski St. Francis 12

Paul Recktenwald St. Joe’s 10

Michael Tuber Nichols 10

Second team

CANISIUS: Zachary Cox, Jonah Fogel-9, Eamon O’Brien-11, Rehn Pielechowski-10. NICHOLS: Jack DiBenedetto, Michael McHale. ST. FRANCIS: Michael Jurek-11, Joshua Schuler-11. ST. JOE’S: Mason Graham, Matthaeus Hendricks, Oliver Wright.

All-Catholic B

Offensive Player of the Year: Luke Szablewski-11 (St. Mary’s)

Defensive Player of the Year: Matthew Vallone (St. Mary’s)

First team

Name School Cl.

Luke Szablewski St. Mary’s 11

Matthew Vallone St. Mary’s 12

Alex Denz St. Mary’s 12

Ryan Gall Timon/St. Jude 12

Tyler Huck Timon/St. Jude 11

Tom Knuth Timon/St. Jude 10

Anthony Larosa St. Mary’s 12

Nick Levea St. Mary’s 12

Santiago Moscato O’Hara 12

Brendan Murty St. Mary’s 11

Marley Perry Christian Central 11

Andres Picado O’Hara 12

Noah Winiarski St. Mary’s 11

Second team

CHRISTIAN CENTRAL: Daniel Tyson-11, Eric Miller. ST. MARY’S: Scott Dugas-11, Eli Lavarnaway-11, Sam Mickel-11, Andrew Pufpaff-10. O’HARA: Xuanci Shang-11, Stephen Weiss-11. TIMON/ST. JUDE: Ryan Cuddihy, Jackson Dunn, Cameron Velasquez.

D’Youville Cup I

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Issak Sabtow McKinley 12

F Muhammad Fairus Lafayette 12

M Shamu Sumali I-Prep/Grover 11

M Theovie Louzala Lafayette 12

M Aristole Muangala McKinley 12

D Ha Done I-Prep/Grover 12

D Sajan Magar McKinley 11

D Ah Zet Sher I-Prep/Grover 12

D Chris Inganji Burgard 12

D Anry Son Riverside 12

D Yusif Kowa Hutch-Tech 12

G Soe Soe Aye Hutch-Tech 12

G Nishan Tamang McKinley 10

Second team

BURGARD: Roshanally Hamza. HUTCH-TECH: Mahamudi Sheikh, Lian Pi Hang Vung. I-PREP/GROVER: Kint Kabangira, Abass Mohammed, Lee Reh-11. LAFAYETTE: Somo Somo-11, Joel Muhigirwa. MCKINLEY: Freddie Fikiri-10, Ling Thang, Mohamed Yahya, Nyanda Elias. RIVERSIDE: Kizunga Omarai.

D’Youville Cup II

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Roman Bryan MST Seneca 11

F Than Soe Lay DaVinci 10

F Alex Kreuzer Olmsted 11

F Dillion Herstek City Honors 10

M Chris Cox Olmsted 12

M Gabe Flewellen Olmsted 12

M Tommy Finn City Honors 12

M Anthony Cullen DaVinci 12

M Paul Elanga East 10

M Ali Mgend South Park 12

D Josh Colca City Honors 12

D David Iheke Olmsted 11

D Mohamed Noasib MEC/Bennett 12

G Cristino Almonte MST Seneca 12

Second team

CITY HONORS: Nate Somer-10, Leo Biehl-11, Henry Nowak. EAST: MS Zabrul Islam-10. DAVINCI: Dal Waiba-11, Yasin Ibrahim-11. MEC/BENNETT: Shamar Cross. MST SENECA: Fiston Mutabazi-10, Abdi Muktar-11. OLMSTED: Isaac Murray, Tyler Rampado-10, Drew Kozlow-11, Max Schmarder-11. SOUTH PARK: Mahbubur Rulman.

ECIC I

First team

Player of the Year: Ross Showalter (Clarence)

Coach of the Year: Rich Kozak

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Jon Czajka Frontier 10

F Quinn Neelon Clarence 12

F Taha Ahmed Clarence 11

F Owen Adamec Lancaster 12

M Jonah Kozak Frontier 12

M Ross Showalter Clarence 12

M Gehrig Lahti Clarence 12

M Joseph Looney Wmsv. North 12

M Kyle Ziemba West Seneca West 11

M Jake Jlimczak Lancaster 12

M Chase Eagan Orchard Park 12

M Cole Blodgett Orchard Park 12

D Matt Clifford Frontier 12

D Zach Palmer Wmsv. North 12

D Aiden Zerkowski Lancaster 12

CLARENCE: Tim Ellis, Colin Jackson, Spencer Catalano. FRONTIER: Liam Walsh-11, Camron Walsh-11, Nicholas Sobczak. LANCASTER: Andrew Martin. Ben Walleshauser, Tyler Eisman. ORCHARD PARK: Jaren Hulce, Dan Mahany-11. WEST SENECA WEST: Dominic Sorrento. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH: Jonah Wasserman-11, Josh Ratner.

Honorable Mention

CLARENCE: Nathan Vesper, Jacob Gajewski-10, AIden Steck-10, Kenny Suen. FRONTIER: Allex Hiam. Phil Ceccarelli-11, Nate Hohl-7. JAMESTOWN: Kaden Roehm, Evan Anderson-11, Joseph Dahlgren-10. LANCASTER: Patrick Morin, Alex Bona-11, Adam Kolis. ORCHARD PARK: Luke Sapio-10, Will Chow-10, Logan Wittman-9. WEST SENECA WEST: Kyle Farr, Darren Barlow-11, Ryan Morris. WILLIAMSVILLE NORTH: Matt Lindaman, Todd Witt.

ECIC II

Player of the Year: Ishaan Kashyap (Wmsv. East).

Coaches of the Year: Jeff Librock, Jim Clauss (Wmsv. East).

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Trey Buscaglia Wmsv. East 12

F Gabe Mastrangelo Hamburg 12

F Ben Woolingham Wmsv. East 12

F Matt Warner Starpoint 12

M Andy Loomis Wmsv. South 11

M Ishaan Kashyap Wmsv. East 12

M Will McGowan Hamburg 12

M Owen Schoeppich Wmsv. South 11

M Andrew Lauria Hamburg 12

D Austin Hubert Hamburg 12

D Riley Wagner Starpoint 11

D Adam Pezzimenti Wmsv. East 12

D Solomon Konesky Amherst 10

G Patrick Hernandez Wmsv. South 12

Second team

AMHERST: Owen Nelson. HAMBURG: Tim Oswald, Alex Roth, Nate Neudeck. STARPOINT: Jerry Krentz-11. SWEET HOME: Jasim Qasim-10, Sun Kook, Zach Collins-9. WILLILAMSVILLE EAST: Jameson Reid, Jake Gennaro, Cameran Townsend. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH: Taylor Parsons, Josh Casey-10.

Third team

AMHERST: Andrew Johnson, Ian Leising-11. HAMBURG: Mike Lange, Seth Heeter. STARPOINT: Jake Dickey-11, Trevor MacPhee. SWEET HOME: Lucas Marshall, Dylan Empric. WEST SENECA EAST: Alex Sarick, Brad Havers-11. WILLIAMSVILLE EAST: Ishaan Gupta, Nick Davoli. WILLIAMSVILLE SOUTH: Benito Vilardo.

ECIC III

Player of the Year: Josh Bean (E. Aurora)

Coaches of the Year: Tom Staebell, Josh Hall (Maryvale)

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Alex Baase E. Aurora 12

F Johnathon Putney E. Aurora 12

F Alec Cimini Iroquois 12

M Alex Raczynski Maryvale 11

M Josh Bean E. Aurora 12

M Josh Stahlka E. Aurora 12

M Billy Kapinos Dep/Cleve-Hill 12

D Alex Jauch Maryvale 11

D AJ Wellenc Maryvale 11

D Devin Connolly Dep/Cleve-Hill 11

D Joey Gnojek Iroquois 12

D Nick Patti Iroquois 12

D Adam Russ E. Aurora 12

GK Van Leng Maryvale 10

Second team

CHEEKTOWAGA: Chris Bevan, Sultan Ahmed-11, Omar Al-Najo. DEP/CLEVE-HILL: Almonthe Saleh-11, Nick Hall. EAST AURORA: Bill Mahoney. IROQUOIS: Cole Augustine, Ryan Galuski. LAKE SHORE: Jacob Pregtizer. MARYVALE: Matt Brown, Seth Schlosser-11. PIONEER: Keegan Kempf, Gabe Higgins.

Third team

CHEEKTOWAGA: Jordan Banach-10, Jesse Lark, Tyler Le, Alex Sparbel. DEP/CLEVE-HILL: Andres Pyc-11. EAST AURORA: Jimmy Tanner-11. IROQUOIS: Mathieu Acquard, Bailey Ertel, Nick Baetz. LAKE SHORE: Mitch McGarrity, Alex Martin. MARYVALE: Van Hmung-10, Noah Schrieber. PIONEER: Karson Hurlburt-11.

ECIC IV

Player of the Year: Ali Alomari-11 (Lackawanna).

Coach of the Year: JJ Gabor (Tonawanda).

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Jabreel Almontaser Lackawanna 12

F Alvaro Taggaro Eden 10

F Ilya Galab Lackawanna 12

M Ali Alomari Lackawanna 11

M Ashton Wilson Alden 12

M Giovanni Schifano Eden 11

M Chase Eastland Alden 12

D Joel Radecki Holland 12

D Mike Sobota Springville 12

D Jake Eiss Tonawanda 12

D Hunter Holler Tonawanda 12

D David Menzies Alden 12

G Devon Carey Tonawanda 11

G Gunnar Clothier Holland 12

Second team

ALDEN: Austin Avino, Brandon Turnbull. EDEN: Paul Winiecki-10, Brett Schmitz. HOLLAND: Donny Schmidt-10, Josh Robertson. LACKAWANNA: Mohamed Nasser, Marian Ahmed-11, Ibrahim Albakri. SPRINGVILLE: Max Solly, Jake Schreiber-11. TONAWANDA: Alex Taylor, Hayden Lilly, Ahmed Jalal.

Third team

ALDEN: Alex Biniewski, Justin Evoy. EDEN: Eric Lonski. HOLLAND: Erik Staebell, Nate Rahn. LACKAWANNA: Amir Alhaddad, Rashadi Afif. SPRINGVILLE: Joe Jablonski-11. TONAWANDA: Nate Brunetta, Nick Gardner, Cole Miller.

Niagara Frontier

Player of the Year: Kyle Hofschneider (Kenmore East).

Coach of the Year: Rolfe Freidenberg (Kenmore East).

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Kyle Hofschneider Kenmore East 12

F Papouch Schmoyer Kenmore East 12

F Jacob Vallas Nia. Wheatfield 11

F Colin Archibald North Tonawanda 12

F Joey Zachary Lew-Port 11

M Michael O’Connor Kenmore East 12

M Jake Westadt Lew-Port 12

M Zacharay Meranto Niagara Falls 12

M Ralph Wence Nia. Wheatfield 11

M Anthony Haak Lockport 11

D Franc Schmoyer Kenmore East 12

D Austin Osetkowski Nia. Wheatfield 11

D Quinn Boyer Lockport 12

D Zach Clayborne Lew-Port 12

D Casey Trombley North Tonawanda 12

G Max Shoemaker Niagara Wheatfield 12

Second team

CSAT: Suleymane Diallo-11. GRAND ISLAND: Austin Hogan, Kyle Vanderzall-11. KENMORE EAST: John O’Connell, Anthony Kowalski-11. KENMORE WEST: Anthony Stanz, Val Mawi. LEW-PORT: Tanner Reisman. LOCKPORT: Conor Kwoka. NIAGARA FALLS: Michael Ranieri, Joseph White. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD: Alexis Leon, John Osetkowski-11, Joe Woroniecki-11. NORTH TONAWANDA: Tyler McNeil-11, Vincent Chiodo.

Third team

CSAT: Mojtaba Afzali-11, Christ Kahuka-11. GRAND ISLAND: Will Soos, Anthony Amato-9, Mike Marino-11. KENMORE WEST: Sang Chin, Trey Wojnar. LEW-PORT: Joe Beatty-11, Roberto Mele-11, Robert Woods-9, William Quarantello, Markus Johansson. LOCKPORT: Reilly Boyer-10. NIAGARA FALLS: Aiden Biggins. NIAGARA WHEATFIELD: Andrew Ramballi-11. NORTH TONAWANDA: Colin Parlier.

Niagara Orleans

Player of the Year: Ralph Grizanti (Wilson).

Coach of the Year: Jeff Hart (Wilson).

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Jarrett Gilson Newfane 12

F Kendyll Hadick Albion 12

F Andrew Marsh Akron 12

M Aidan Bligh Roy-Hart 10

M Trevor Heschke Newfane 10

M Taylor Carmer Wilson 12

M Alex Chiappone Wilson 12

D Jacob Miller Wilson 12

D Nate Sherman Medina/Lyndonville 11

D Harrison Brown Albion 12

D Patrick Hemming Wilson 9

G Ralph Grizanti Wilson 12

Second team

AKRON: Micah Suckow. ALBION: Sam Sanchez-11, Nate Scanlan, Angel Rosario-11, Spencer Lombard, Tre Yaskulski. MEDINA/LYNDONVILLE: Nate Dillenbeck-10. ROY-HART: Noah Hardy-10, Clayton Keyes, Coby Hancock-11. WILSON: Dylan Serrano, Marcus Schwarzmueller-11.

Honorable mention

AKRON: Riley Trzenski, Bryce McClaine-11. ALBION: Thomas Hollenbeck, Leonel Rosario, Vincent Tarracone-11. MEDINA/LYNDONVILLE: Jack Whipple-9, Kody Leno, Evan Horn-11. NEWFANE: James Debiase, Connor MacEvoy-11. ROY-HART: Jose Campos, Trent Choate-9, Jacob Fritton. WILSON: Drew Kepner-11, Quinn Rees-11, Kierson Skobjak.

CCAA East

Player of the Year: Sam Flanders (All.-Limestone).

Offensive MVP: Kaleb Steward-11 (Randolph).

Defensive MVP: Noel Dixon (All.-Limestone).

Coach of the Year: Matt Finn (Ellicottville).

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Sam Flanders All.-Limestone 12

F Bryant Talbot All.-Limestone 11

F Jack Snyder Ellicottville 11

M Kaleb Steward Randolph 11

M Michael Wolfgang All.-Limestone 11

M Brennan Finn Ellicottville 12

M Nathan Kloc Portville 12

M Darec Funke Salamanca/CLV 10

M Connor Bates All.-Limestone 10

D Noel Dixon All.-Limestone 12

D Hunter McCauley Salamanca/CLV 12

D Noah Steinbroner Ellicottville 10

D James Daley Portville 12

G Conner Golley All.-Limestone 12

G Trevor Clark Franklinville 11

Second team

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Daniel Graham-11, Caleb Graham. ELLICOTTVILLE: Simon Lin-11, Mike McGuire. PORTVILLE: Nick Harmon-9, Derek Dean, Alex Wenke-10. RANDOLPH: Bryson Rozler-10, Ty Rosengren-11, Matt Schultz-11, Jacob Bulich. SALAMANCA/CLV: Brandon Milanowski, Bryce Gearman, Hunter Yaworsky-10, Robert Steffy.

Honorable mention

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE: Noah Paterniti-10, London Parmelee, Mason Kwiatkowski-10. ELLICOTTVILLE: Bryce Butler-10, Jamison Caldwell-10. FRANKLINVILLE: Amir Ibrahim. PORTVILLE: Tony Smith, Thomas Carls-9, Cameron Lott, Tyler Robinson-11. RANDOLPH: Ethan Shields-10, Evan Kish-11, hayden Congdon. SALAMANCA/CLV: Neland Cummings-10, Caleb Reed.

CCAA Central

Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Foley (Maple Grove)

Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Scriven (Westfield)

First team

Name School Cl.

Caleb Foley Maple Grove 11

Jack Novotny Maple Grove 12

Zeke Olson Maple Grove 12

Josh Golando Maple Grove 12

Dawson Chase Pine Valley 12

Ryan Snyder Pine Valley 12

Dave Gullo North Collins 12

Nick Woronowski North Collins 12

Giovani Pacifici Silver Creek 11

Caleb Carr Forestville 11

Nathan Culbreth Westfield 11

Dylan Scriven Westfield 11

Josh Heim Westfield 10

Second team

FORESTVILLE: Nick Emley-11. MAPLE GROVE: Nick Golando-10, Tristan Spillane-10, Kevin Ruhman-11, Sam Cummings-11. NORTH COLLINS: Alex Tejiera-10, Dominic Geberhardt. PINE VALLEY: Jared Nobles-11, Jesse Jenkins. SILVER CREEK: Darren Jiminez-11. WESTFIELD: Darien Swanson-9, Gabe Morello-11, Mike Johnson-11.

Honorable mention

FORESTVILLE: Jack Yost-10. MAPLE GROVE: Austin Myles, Jack Eimiller-9, Adam Marsh-10, Elias Aki-10. NORTH COLLINS: Michael Warsaqw. PINE VALLEY: Makia Snyder. SILVER CREEK: Jeffery DeBergalis-11. WESTFIELD: Isaac Gaballero-11, Jason Almeter-11, Luke Stephenson-12.

CCAA West

Player of the Year: Mike Cammarata (Southwestern).

Offensive Player of the Year: Chase Stevenson (Southwestern).

Defensive Player of the Year: Marcus Seastedt (Fredonia).

Coach of the Year: Jason Deering (Southwestern).

First team

Pos. Name School Cl.

F Chase Stevenson Southwestern 12

F Jarrett Prizel Olean 12

M Mike Cammarata Southwestern 12

M Bryce Deering Southwestern 12

M Mike Persch Fredonia 12

M Gabe Persch Fredonia 12

M Gavin Pavlock Falconer 12

M Tisten Skelly Dunkirk 12

M Maxwell Linderman Olean 11

D Filip Morawski Olean 12

D Addison Pope Southwestern 11

G Marcus Seastedt Fredonia 12

G Erik Peterson Chautauqua Lake 11

Second team

CHAUTAUQUA LAKE: Bryan Anderson. DUNKIRK: Alex Sanchez-11. FALCONER: Jared Dorman-10. FREDONIA: Caleb Reynolds, Mike Dispense-11, Jimmy Rush, Mike Berg-10. OLEAN: Jack Dwaileebe, Matt Antonioli, Joe Magro-10. SOUTHWESTERN: Michael Carnes-11, Marcus Kautzman-11, Justin Morris.

Honorable mention

CHAUTAUQUA LAKE: Isai Saldana-11, Alex Gleason. DUNKIRK: Nick Hayes-11, Adam Sanchez-11. FALCONER: Austin Johns-10, Jayden Johns-9. FREDONIA: Max Kinkela, Alex Maytum-11. OLEAN: Gavin Johnson-10, Dominick Kahle-9. SOUTHWESTERN: Drew Keppel-10, Max Vaughn-10, Ben Livingston-11.

ALL-STATE

Selected by United Soccer Coaches

Large Schools

First team

Kyle Hofschneider-12 (Kenmore East), Ross Showalter-12 (Clarence).

Fourth team

Ishaan Kashyap-12 (Williamsville East), Trey Buscaglia-12 (Williamsville East).

Small Schools

First team

Josh Bean-12 (East Aurora).

Second team

Ali Alomari-11 (Lackawanna).

Third team

Johnathan Putney-12 (East Aurora).

Fourth team

Chase Stevenson-12 (Southwestern).

ALL-REGION/ALL-AMERICA

Kyle Hofschneider-12 (Kenmore East), Ross Showalter-12 (Clarence).

ALL-WNY Coaches of the Year

Jim Librock and Jim Clauss, Williamsville East: Librock, who is planning to retire, guided Flames past Hamburg, 2-1, for Section VI Class A-1 title and then beat Lewiston-Porter, 4-2, for overall title. Class A final had special meaning to Clauss, a Williamsville East assistant who spent 33 years at Lew-Port.