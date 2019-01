BECKER, Carroll (Diebold)

Becker - Carroll A. (nee Diebold)

Carroll Anne Becker, age 85, of Tellico Village, Loudon, TN and formerly of Buffalo, NY passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Park West Medical Center after an extended illness. For detailed information, please visit our website at www.clickfuneralhome.com. Click Funeral Home and Cremations, Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Carroll Becker.