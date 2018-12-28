Bandits continue homestand against Vancouver

The Buffalo Bandits, who have split the two opening games of the late-starting National Lacrosse League season, play the second game of a four-game homestand tonight against the Vancouver Warriors at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m., 1520 AM).

After opening the season with a win on the road at Philadelphia, the Bandits stumbled in their home opener last Friday, falling to the Toronto Rock, 17-12. Buffalo led 5-1 early but Toronto came back to take a 9-7 halftime lead and never trailed again.

Through the first two games Shawn Evans is the team’s leading scorer with three goals and 14 assists.

Dhane Smith sat out the home opener due to nagging injuries and his status for tonight’s game is in question. He had eight points in the 17-15 win in Philadelphia.

After Friday’s game, Buffalo hosts the Rochester Knighthawks on Jan. 5, takes a week off, then hosts the Philadelphia Wings on Jan. 19 before traveling to Rochester on Jan. 26.