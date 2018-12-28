AUSTIN, Veronica "Dolly" (Kelly)

December 26, 2018, of East Aurora, NY. Beloved wife of the late Virgil. Dearest mother of Susan (Kenneth) Barrett, Mary Austin and Kelly Abrahamson. Cherished grandmother of Madison, Austin and Carson Barrett. She was predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main Street, East Aurora. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at Immaculate Conception Church at 11AM. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com