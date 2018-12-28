ARNOLD, Christine C. (Konecki)

December 27, 2018, of Cheektowaga; beloved wife of John; dear mother of Kimberly (Emilio) Colaiacovo and Matthew (Amanda); loving grandmother of Brayden, Abrielle, Blake and Cali; sister of Kathryn and Judith Konecki.