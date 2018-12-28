ALBANO, Denise L. (Zacharyasz)

December 25, 2018, of Cheektowaga, loving mother of Ricky (Cheryl) Albano; cherished grandmother of Aidan, Noah and Harlow; daughter of the late Henry and Florence Zacharyasz; sister of Dennis (Cynthia), Lucinda (David) Schaefer and Tim (Cindy); survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Saturday, 1-3 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca. Friends invited.