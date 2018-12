WOOLCOTT, Cindy A. (Lorenz)

December 23, 2018, age 64, of Tonawanda. Mother of Sandra (Eric) Peterson and Daniel (Robin) Woolcott. No visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 1 PM Saturday, December 29, at Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., Tonawanda. Complete obituary and condolences at www.hampfuneral.com.