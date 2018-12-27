WILLIAMS, Bruce

WILLIAMS - Bruce Lifetime resident of the Town of Tonawanda, 64, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer on December 25, 2018. Born on October 6, 1954 in Kenmore, NY. He was the son of Jean (Coates) Williams and the late Russell B. Williams Jr. Bruce graduated from Kenmore East High School (1973). Bruce spent years coaching the KenTon BlueBombers Soccer Team and was so proud of the success of each girl that played on the team. He watched his daughters grow up playing through high school and college. He spent many proud hours watching his children compete athletically. Bruce's passions besides coaching soccer included working on cars, going to NASCAR races on the east coast including the Watkins Glen NASCAR race for over 20 years, taking the train with his wife to New York City to explore, attending Rolling Stones concerts and learning about the history of steam engine trains. Bruce is survived by his devoted spouse Deborah (nee Frazier) Williams; his adored daughters, Cynthia (Cesar) Del Valle, Cheryl (Nick) Smith; his beloved grandchildren Skylar and Blakelyn Smith, Christian and Carter Del Valle; his brother-in-law, James (Barbara) Frazier along with several cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 28, 2018 from 4-7 PM at Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home at 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, NY. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, at 11 AM, at Zion United Church of Christ, 15 Koenig Circle, Tonawanda, NY 14150. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion UCC. Please share online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com