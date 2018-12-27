WILLIAMS, Aletta M.

WILLIAMS - Aletta M. Of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, in Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence. She was born in Conewango, NY, on March 18, 1921, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Edna (Bishop) Kyler. Mrs. Williams graduated from North Tonawanda High School in 1939. During World War II she was employed at both Wurlitzer and Remington Rand. She became a hairdresser and had a salon in her home for many years. Mrs. Williams volunteered with Meals on Wheels and enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, knitting and gardening. She was the wife of the late Anthony Fix, from 1941 until his passing in 1957 and Howard Williams whom she married in 1963, he passed away in 1983. Mrs. Williams is survived by two granddaughters, Kelly (Donald) Tubo and Sally (Jeff) Lewis; two great-grandchildren, Jennifer and Christopher Tubo; two great-great-grandchildren, Parker and Pearl Tubo; also many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Jeffrey Fix and Linda Hardison, grandmother of the late Hollis "Tony" Hardison, sister of the late Marion Kyler, Ava Pearce and Leobelle Frank. Her family will be present on Saturday from 2-5 PM at the RHONEY FUNERAL HOME, 5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, NY, where funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM with the Rev. Matthew Kofahl officiating. Memorials may be made in her name to Meals on Wheels. Visit www.rhoneyfuneralhome.com, for guest register.