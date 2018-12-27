Walden Galleria parent issues statement on brawls

Pyramid Management Group, owner of Walden Galleria, issued the following statement regarding last night's incident at its Western New York property:

Safety is and remains our highest priority at Walden Galleria. The incident that took place between disorderly youth acquaintances are absolutely unacceptable, incredibly disruptive and undermine the tireless efforts made by our security team, communty partners and local law enforcement agencies to make Walden Galleria a year-round family friendly destination. We are cooperating fully and actively participating with the Cheektowaga Police department in the ongoing investigation and remain committed to providing a safe environment for our guest, employees and tenants.

As a result of our ongoing discussion and dialogue with the Cheektowaga Police department, the following actions will be implemented immediately at Walden Galleria: