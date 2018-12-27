Videos capture fights, commotion inside Walden Galleria

Videos posted on social media captured the commotion Wednesday night inside the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga that resulted in at least two arrests.

This video, posted on Facebook, shows people running on the mall's first level. A burst of loud noise caused some to run in the opposite direction:

Please come get your kids from the Walden Galleria 🙏🏽 thank you and have a blessed day 🙃 they said somebody got shotIg -@Domoxnic Posted by Domonic Taggart on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

Here's a physical altercation involving multiple people:

One of the huge fights that just happened at the galleria mall, it was craziness. People were running, everyone was fighting and people claimed that they heard gun shots Posted by Alyssa McKenzie on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

This video shows two people being taken into custody:

Yooo this crazy only at the galleria mall 🤦🏾‍♂️ Posted by Gregorio Rosa on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

This video shows some of the same confrontation, but from the first level:

They going crazy In the Gally #716 Walden Galleria Posted by Mi Skii on Wednesday, December 26, 2018

This was filmed at around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2018:

This happened at the Galleria Mall, idk what’s going but it was WILD pic.twitter.com/Wi4XIwY6DP — Natalie Boj (@natalie_boj) December 27, 2018

