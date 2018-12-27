TORRES, Frank

TORRES - Frank December 19, 2018 of Macon, GA, formerly of Lackawanna, NY. Son of the late Luis E. and Maria (nee Irizarri) Torres; brother of Zada, Luis Jr. (Penny), Samuel, Jeanette (Jimmy) Woods, Adam, Raul (Jeanette) and the late Daniel (late Elaine); best friend of Samuel Brown; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Chapel service Friday at 1 PM.