Thieves steal puppy, Christmas presents in separate burglaries

Someone kicked in a Kaisertown apartment door on Christmas morning and stole cash, a PlayStation 4 video game system and $150 in Christmas presents, according to a Buffalo police report.

The burglary happened on Cable Street, just south of Clinton Street, between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In a separate Christmas morning burglary, a man told police someone broke into a vacant house undergoing renovations and stole a mastiff puppy.

The theft happened sometime between midnight and 10 a.m. Tuesday on Kensington Avenue, near Copsewood Avenue, about two blocks west of Bailey Avenue, according to another police report.

In addition to the dog, which is tan with green eyes, the thief also stole a portable propane heater.