Thief snatches cash register from The Steer

Someone broke into The Steer Restaurant and Saloon and stole a cash register, according to a Buffalo police report.

The burglary at the Main Street establishment in the University District was reported at about 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The thief smashed a window to gain entry to the building, located at 3151 Main, and left through the same window with the register, according to the report.

The suspect was described as a male with a mustache and medium build. He was wearing a dark coat, scarf, black hoodie, Adidas track pants and Timberland boots.