TAMOL, Wallace J.

TAMOL - Wallace J. Of Blasdell, entered into rest, December 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Wroblewski) Tamol; devoted father of Jeffrey (Lisa), Kevin (Maria), Brian (Carol) and James (Shama); cherished grandfather of Jessica, Brianna, Katrina, Gregory, and Daniel; loving son of the late Walter and Florence Tamol; dear brother of Audrey (late Robert) Krajnik, JoAnn (late Michael) Grosjean and the late Norman Tamol; also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, Monday at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church.) Interment St. Matthew's Cemetery. Mr. Tamol was a United States Airforce veteran of the Vietnam War. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com