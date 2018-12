SYKES, James E.

SYKES - James E. Departed this life, December 24, 2018. Friends may call at Thomas T. Edwards funeral home, inc., 995 Genesee St., Saturday, December 29, 2018, from 10 Am- 3 PM. The family will receive friends, Monday, December 31, 10 am-11am, at Covenant Truth Center Love Never Fails, 160 Kingsley St., where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Lakeside Memorial Park, Hamburg, NY. Share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com.