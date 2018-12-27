STOCOVICH, Norma (Montedoro)

STOCOVICH - Norma (nee Montedoro)

Of West Seneca, peacefully entered into rest on December 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Duilio Stocovich; devoted mother of Fulvia (Frank) Tesseyman; cherished grandmother of Michelle T. Skelley and the late Mark Tesseyman; adored great-grandmother of Rebecca and Joshua Skelley; loving daughter of the late Gaetano and Teresa Montedoro; also survived by many friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends may visit St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Rd., Saturday from 10-11 AM, a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.