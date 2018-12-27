Star Lotulelei continues strong second half of season, Trent Murphy's slump continues

While not expected to be a Kyle Williams-type pass-rusher, Star Lotulelei has performed much better in all aspects for the Buffalo Bills over the last half of the regular season than he did in the first half of it.

After registering a pressure of Tom Brady in Week 16's loss to the New England Patriots, the free-agent acquisition has three consecutive games with at least one quarterback pressure. He's created a pressure on three of his last 37 pass-rush attempts, good for a 8.1 percent pressure rate. In his first three contests as a member of the Bills, Lotulelei recorded two pressures on 58 pass-rush snaps, which equates to a 3.4 percent pressure rate.

at New England Star Lotulelei Trent Murphy Harrison Phillips Jordan Phillips Pressures/Pass-rush snaps 1/13 0/12 0/8 1/5 Impact tackles 0 0 0 1 Missed tackles 0 0 0 1

Meanwhile, Trent Murphy's slump continued against the Patriots, and it's come after he returned from injury. He now has a just five pressures in his last 73 pass-rush snaps, which equates to a 5.4 percent pressure rate. As mentioned last week, before his injury against the Indianapolis Colts, he had 20 pressures on 145 pass-rush attempts, good for a high 13.7 percent pressure rate. He simply hasn't been the same player after suffering the injury.

Harrison Phillips has had a solid albeit unspectacular rookie campaign for Buffalo, and while he didn't pressure Brady nor did he have an impact tackle, he set a career high with six total tackles against New England.

Jordan Phillips has been the most disruptive member of Buffalo's newcomers on the defensive line, and it showed against the Patriots with one pressure on just five pass-rush snaps and one impact tackle, although he did miss a tackle.

Here's how the foursome has fared heading into the season finale at home against the Dolphins: