Speed Global acquires Cheektowaga warehouse

A Buffalo trucking and logistics company has acquired a warehouse and distribution facility at 2769 Broadway in Cheektowaga, paying $2.9 million for the 8.6-acre site.

Speed Global Services, acting through Broadway Warehouse 2769 LLC, bought the 112,005-square-foot building from 2769 Broadway Partners LLC, owned by Thomas M. Tzetzo of Williamsville.

The one-story building just east of the Thruway was constructed in 1969. It includes 21 loading dock doors and 2,000 square feet of office space.

Founded in 1946 as Carmelo Savarino & Sons Trucking, Speed Global offers nationwide trucking, cross-border transportation, international air and water freight-forwarding, and customs services between the U.S. and Canada. The company is led by Carl Savarino, grandson of the founder.

Besides its 10-acre facility on Kenmore Avenue in Buffalo, Speed Global has locations in Linden, N.J., and in South Thorold, Ont. It bought the former Will Foods distribution facility on William Street in July for $1.1 million.