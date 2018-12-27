SNYDER, James C.

SNYDER - James C. Of Lancaster, NY; December 25, 2018. Loving father of Stephanie (Jim) O'May; dearest grandfather of Amelia and Cecilia; dearest friend and ex-spouse of Diane Snyder; son of Dolores (Keicher) and the late Arthur Snyder; brother of Gary (Elizabeth) and Roger (Julie); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the Wendel & Loecher, Inc., funeral home, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Saturday, from 10-12 noon, with services being held at 12 noon. Flowers gratefully declined. www.wendelandloecherinc.com