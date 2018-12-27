SMASZCZ, Mildred "Milly" (Moskel)

December 23, 2018; beloved wife of the late Ernest J. Smaszcz; dearest mother of Karen (Mark J.) Weisansal, Brian (Carol), Diane (Timothy) Bowen and Jeffrey (Jody); devoted grandmother of nine grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and step-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Alice (late John) Sienicki; also survived by a niece and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11 AM in The Chapel of Our Lady Help of Christians (4125 Union Road near Genesee Street, Cheektowaga). Please assemble at the chapel. Flowers are gratefully declined.