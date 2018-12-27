SIEMANN, Richard W. Rev.

SIEMANN - Richard W. Rev. Of North Boston and Hamburg, NY. December 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Louise (nee Hahn) Siemann; loving father of Catherine (Martin Woess) Siemann and the late Eric Siemann. The family will receive friends, Friday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Hamburg Chapel, 207 Main St. Funeral services will be held from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 7627 Boston State Rd., N. Boston, NY, Saturday, at 10 AM, (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial Contributions to charities of ones choice.