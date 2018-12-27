Eight WNY football players named to ALL-USA New York state first team
Eight players from Western New York were named to the ALL-USA New York football first team by USA TODAY Sports on Thursday.
Southwestern quarterback Cole Snyder, Lockport wide receiver Malik Brooks, St. Joe's offensive lineman Tyler Doty, Cardinal O'Hara offensive lineman Stephen Boyd and Randolph-Frewsburg offensive lineman Andrew Bernard were named to the first team on offense. West Seneca East linebacker Shaun Dolac, The Buffalo News Player of the Year, and Canisius defensive back Joe Jamison were selected to the first team on defense. Canisius kicker Tristian Vandenberg was chosen as the special teams player.
Cleveland Hill running back Aaron Wahler was named to the second team on offense.
OFFENSE
First team
QB: Cole Snyder, Southwestern
WR: Malik Brooks, Lockport
OL: Tyler Doty, St. Joseph's; Andrew Bernard, Randolph/Frewsburg; Stephen Boyd, Cardinal O'Hara
Second team
RB: Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
DEFENSE
First team
LB: Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
DB: Joe Jamison, Canisius
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius
The full team is available here
