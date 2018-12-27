SCHWEITZER, Beatrice N. (Barry)

Age 92, of Elma, NY, December 25, 2018; beloved wife of 64 years of the late Edwin E. Schweitzer; cherished mother of Karen Schweitzer Brown; loving mother-in-law of William Brown; sister-in-law of Helen Schweitzer; predeceased by sisters Eileen, Dolores and Isabelle and brothers Charles and Eugene; survived by nieces, nephews, friends and wonderful neighbors. She will especially miss all her "neighborhood grandchildren" who she loved so much. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Vincent DePaul Church, 6441 Seneca Street, Springbrook, NY at 10:00 AM on Saturday, December 29, 2018 (please assemble at church). Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial donations in Beatrice's name may be made to the Elma Vol. Fire Co., 2945 Bowen Road, Elma, NY 14059. Please share your online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.