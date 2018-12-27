SCHWANZ, Mary Lou (Kern)

Of Eden, NY, December 24, 2018.Devoted wife of James. Loving mother of Mike, Robert, John (Colleen) Schwanz and Carolyn (Doug) Wampler. Grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 3. Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 and 7-9PM on Friday at the Laing Funeral Home, Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden. A Prayer Service will be held at the funeral home at 9:15AM on Saturday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Immaculate Conception Church, Eden. Mary Lou was retired as the Eden Town Clerk. Memorials may be made to Diabetes Association in Mary Lou's name. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com