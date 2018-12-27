ROUSSEAU, Nathaniel "Nate"

December 24, 2018, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved son of Diana (nee Edington) and late Rand Rousseau; devoted brother of Elysia (Brendon Tumiel) Rousseau; cherished uncle of Ronin; loving grandson of Margaret and late Raymond Edington, Alice and late Leon Rousseau; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Friends received on Saturday from 2 - 6 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919; where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.