Reporters' Notebook: Dec. 27, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to pioneering French scientist Louis Pasteur, born on this date in 1822, “When I approach a child, he inspires in me two sentiments; tenderness for what he is, and respect for what he may become.”

THE RACE IS ON – With 11 more days left to cast ballots for USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Awards in the Best New Attraction category, two Western New York destinations are among the leaders.

Topping the list of 20 contenders is the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, which took over first place earlier this week from the Gathering Place, a new riverside park in Tulsa, Okla.

Moving up the leaderboard is the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, sitting in seventh place the last time we checked.

Voting online continues until Jan. 7 and voters can cast one ballot every day at 10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-attraction-2018. Winners will be announced Jan. 18.

TAKE A HIKE – Start the new year with a stroll through meadows and woodland trails in the First Day Hike at 1 p.m. next Tuesday in Genesee County Park and Forest, 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.

The free guided hike covers about two miles and includes a stop at Pavilion A for snacks, beverages and a chance to warm by a fire. The hike begins and ends at the Interpretive Nature Center.

Snowshoes may be used, weather permitting, and can be rented for $5 a pair. Proceeds benefit the hike sponsor, ACORNS (Association for Conservation of Recreational and Natural Spaces), which supports the park. Pre-registration is requested. Call 585-344-1122.

BIGGER AND BETTER – Independent Living of the Genesee Region, which provides assistance for people with disabilities in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties, is moving into larger quarters in Batavia next week to accommodate a staff which has expanded to 18 employees

Beginning next Wednesday, the agency will be in the Crickler Executive Business Center, 319 W. Main St., the former Pepsi distribution center. The previous offices were downtown at 113 Main St. The phone number will stay the same – 585-815-8501, ext. 400.

Among its other services, the agency has a durable equipment loan closet, which lends wheelchairs, walkers, shower benches and other items for free. It’s a member of the Western New York Independent Living Inc. group of agencies.

