RAUSCHER, Donald

Rauscher - Donald Of Hamburg, NY, December 25, 2018; beloved husband of Andrea E. (nee Kremsner) Rauscher; loving father of Sandra (Charles) Markel, Pamela (David) Vance and Donald (Julie) Rauscher and David Rauscher; cherished Grampy of Amanda (fiance; Robbie Panek) Markel, Anna and Rocco Giannicchi, Dale and Emily Rauscher, Morgan, Marcus and Madison Rauscher and the late Ryan Markel; dearest son of Mildred (nee Byczkowski) Popek and the late Charles Rauscher; dear brother of Geraldine (Ronald) Wilkowski, Patricia (Richard) Scheer, Charles (Linda) Rauscher and the late Edward Rauscher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-8 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Pkwy., Blasdell, NY 14219 (please assemble at Church). Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ryan's Hope Foundation, PO Box 233, Athol Springs, NY 14010. Don was a member of American Legion Matthew Glab Post #1477. Don's family would like to thank Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com