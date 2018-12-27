QUEENO, Frank

QUEENO - Frank December 23, 2018, of Buffalo, NY; beloved husband of Theresa (Ghianni) Queeno; dear father of Angela (Jim) Tatta, Francine (Joe) Benedict, Melinda and Frank Queeno; also survived by nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; brother of Robert, Norm and Sam; survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 WIlliam St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, where family will be present Sunday, December 30th, from 4-8 PM.