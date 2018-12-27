Pedestrian struck in North Buffalo

A pedestrian was taken to Erie County Medical Center Thursday morning after being struck by a driver near the intersection of Kenmore and Colvin avenues, a Buffalo police spokesman said.

A male pedestrian, believed to be in his early 70s, was hit at about 9:40 a.m., the spokesman said.

There was no information immediately available about his condition, nor were there any further details about the incident.

No charges have been filed, according to police.