Pedestrian struck in North Buffalo
A pedestrian was taken to Erie County Medical Center Thursday morning after being struck by a driver near the intersection of Kenmore and Colvin avenues, a Buffalo police spokesman said.
A male pedestrian, believed to be in his early 70s, was hit at about 9:40 a.m., the spokesman said.
There was no information immediately available about his condition, nor were there any further details about the incident.
No charges have been filed, according to police.
Story topics: Buffalo Police Department/ North Buffalo/ police
