OVER, Thomas F.

OVER - Thomas F. Of Corfu, December 21, 2018. Husband of the late Frances L. (Ardillo) Over. Tom attended Michigan State College until he was drafted into the Army in 1955. Surviving are his beloved sisters, Janet Gilligan and Kathleen Batt; loving father to Cheryl (late Richard) Bystrak, Raymond (Gail) Over and Mary (Nick) Linsenbigler; grandfather to Carrie, Michelle (Dave), Matthew, Tommy, Amber, Brittany (Matt), Raeanne, Maxwell, Aiden and Alex; great-grandfather to Kennedy and Haidyn. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, December 29 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 18 West Main St., Corfu. Burial will follow in Evergreen Hill Cemetery, Corfu. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Volunteers for Animals, PO Box 1621, Batavia, NY 14021.