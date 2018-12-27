Share this article

print logo
Unemployment statewide plunged below 4 percent, with every county reporting a decline. (Derek Gee/News file photo)

November Buffalo Niagara unemployment drops below 4 percent

| Published | Updated

Jobless rates across New York's 62 counties fell in November from a year ago, in many cases by well over a full percentage point, as the number of jobs increased in all but one county – Hamilton – where it was flat. The state's private-sector job count rose by 114,600 year over year, to 8.23 million, while the statewide unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent. Some counties dropped below 3 percent.

In the Buffalo Niagara metropolitan area – which includes Erie and Niagara counties – the unemployment rate dropped by 1.6 points to 3.6 percent, just a notch below New York City, Utica-Rome, Glens Falls and Binghamton at 3.7 percent. Only one city – Watertown – was higher than that, indicating the strength statewide.

By county, Erie posted 3.5 percent while Niagara was 4.1 percent. Among the other six counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua posted 4.2 percent, Orleans was 3.7 percent, Genesee was 3.5 percent and Wyoming was 3.4 percent.

David Robinson: With unemployment at 28-year-low, hunt for hires gets harder

Story topics: / / /

Jonathan D. Epstein – Jonathan Epstein is a business reporter at The Buffalo News, where he covers commercial and residential real estate and development. He has worked at The News since 2004.
There are no comments - be the first to comment